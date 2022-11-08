When we go to the supermarket we always have to be careful what we buy. The ministry of health has ordered the recall of a brand of cheese because it contains a very dangerous toxin. It is a DOP Taleggio cheese made with raw milk. Whoever bought it will have to return it and in exchange it will be refunded. The notice from the Ministry is one of the latest in a long series which in October also saw the withdrawal of some batches of Fontina and sweet Gorgonzola. The foods we eat are not always good and tasty. Sometimes we don’t notice the deadlines and we consume them regardless of the risks involved.

The withdrawn cheese is a raw milk Taleggio PDO. It belongs to three different brands: Casarrigoni, Terre d’Italia and Pascoli del Fattore. The expiry date and the batch numbers of Casarrigoni cheese are: 28/11/22 (L. 25272) – 02/12/22 (L. 25276) – 05/12/22 (L. 25279) – 06 / 12/22 (Law 25280). The numbers of the withdrawn products of Terre d’Italia (200 gr format) are: 25277 (the packaging lot indicated above was obtained from product 04082A). As for the expiry date and the numbers of the withdrawn products of Pascoli del Fattore are: 28/11/22 (L. 25272) – 02/12/22 (L. 25276) – 03/12/22 (L. 25277). In order not to have health problems it is recommended not to eat it.

The cheese that has been withdrawn contains Escherichia coli manufacturer of shiga toxin. It is a zoonotic agent capable of producing some toxins that are dangerous for human health. Anyone who eats this cheese could have severe bleeding diarrhea. Some people only experience mild diarrhea. In other cases, severe diarrhea, stomach cramps and blood in the stool may occur. Symptoms appear two to three days after ingesting the bacteria. Other people infected with STEC can have serious complications with damage to the kidneys and other organs. Often there is also a need for long hospital stays.

You can also experience permanent renal failure or even death. This is why in order not to have health problems, maximum attention is recommended. Taleggio PDO with raw milk is a soft cheese. Its origins are very ancient. It is salted by hand and seasoned in pine crates. Complete maturation occurs after 60 days. The rind is pink on the surface. The paste, on the other hand, is compact, soft and creamy.