Il high cholesterol it is a pathology that has taken hold in Italy especially in recent years. It is also called hypercholesterolemia and affects many individuals, regardless of their age. To be precise, in some cases it also causes increases, to say the least exponential, in blood cholesterol, therefore to keep these levels under control, subjects suffering from high cholesterol are forced to follow a specific diet. But before I list the foodslet’s try to learn a few more notions about cholesterol.

The “total” one, which expresses the overall quantity of cholesterol contained in the various lipoproteins, in healthy individuals it is considered correct when it corresponds to a value lower than 200 mg / dl of blood. The levels of HDL, the “good” cholesterol, must not be lower than 40 mg / dl. As for the “bad” cholesterol, the optimal value must be between 100 and 130 mg / dl. Also, it is important not to forget to check the level of the triglyceridessince they are the main components of adipose tissue, in the blood.

Levels undergo alterations, due to harmful lifestyles, such as a Power supply unhealthy, giving in to vices such as smoking or alcohol, which together with other negative factors, now widespread in today’s society, inevitably lead to this particular pathological condition, which has experienced a sudden increase, especially in the last 15 years, in both male and female surveys. Do you think that in the early 2000s the data available to us prove that hypercholesterolemia it affected just 24% of the population, but now we have reached 38%.

Nutrition doctors advise all those affected by high cholesterol, to avoid, or even better to eliminate, all foods, which contain mainly animal fats, such as butter, lard, lard and cream, but we must not forget that we must also limit the intake of saturated vegetable oils, such as palm and rapeseed, offal, including the liver, the brainkidneys, and finally, sausages in general, since they contain a high content of saturated fats.

Furthermore, you should know that prepackaged meats, in general, should be consumed as little as possible (no more than once a week), precisely because not only can they cause serious cardiovascular problems due to the obstruction of the blood vesselsbut they can also negatively affect the prevention of tumorsin fact, as a rule it should not exceed 50 grams of carne per week.