«Never fall into vulgarity, being conservative means having style»

The Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, clearly and harshly distances himself from the undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi and his utterances judged vulgar and sexist in a recent seminar at the Maxxi museum in Rome chaired by Alessandro Giuli: «I wrote a letter to the president of Maxxi Giuli to get clarification even though I know him and I think he too is categorically distant from forms of sexism and vulgarity».

Then Sangiuliano adds: «Freedom of thought, protected by our constitution, is sacrosanct but must never lapse into vulgarity». Then there is a part of his statement in which, not surprisingly, he quotes Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “I have always been categorically far from sexist demonstrations and foul language which I always and in every context deem inadmissible and even more a place of culture and by those who represent the institutions. Vulgarity disgusts me. Respect for women is a constant in my life. In gender equality I think I am far ahead of the left. I am honored to be part of a government led by a great woman, Giorgia Meloni who makes us proud in the world to be Italian”. And finally a cultural and literary consideration: «Do you see Benedetto Croce, Giovanni Gentile, Giuseppe Prezzolini, Chateaubriand, Tolkien or Ortega y Gasset indulge in such words? Being conservative means having substance and style but also an aesthetic of behavior».

The distancing is clear and very significant being Vittorio Sgarbi Undersecretary for Culture with delegations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

