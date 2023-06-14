Never had so much energy in the morning, this is the alternative to coffee: 10 times better

Did you know that there is an alternative to coffee that can give you energy in the morning? It’s called wheatgrass and you can make it at home.

Wheatgrass, often considered a real elixir of life, is a food known for its purifying and energizing action. It is possible to produce it directly in our house, and to always have this precious source of health available.

Discovery of wheat grass: the energy of the morning

Wheatgrass is a food known for its beneficial properties and is used for body cleansing and detoxification purposes. It is considered a natural tonic and can play an important role in a healthy diet.

In America, wheatgrass is called “Wheatgrass” and is very popular for its energizing properties. It is common to find the “Wheatgrass shot” in many organic cafes in the United States.

The origins of wheatgrass date back to antiquity, and it was already known and used during the Roman era. However, over the centuries its consumption has decreased. In the 1950s, the American doctor Ann Wigmore rediscovered her properties and, after in-depth studies, confirmed the benefits of this plant. In particular, the presence of chlorophyll in wheat grass has been highlighted as an important substance for a correct daily diet, as it has a purifying action.

It is important to note that when we speak of wheatgrass, we are not referring only to the grain itself, but also to the barley and spelled sprouted for a period of 10-15 days. These sprouted grains have special properties during the germination stage.

Properties and characteristics of wheat grass, lots of energy in the morning

Wheatgrass is a natural tonic that can play an important role in health cleansing and detox of the organism. Its beneficial properties have been rediscovered and studied over the years, demonstrating the importance of chlorophyll present in it. Here are its properties:

Wheatgrass is a nutrient dense food: it’s basically a concentrate of vitamins, minerals, enzymes and antioxidants . In addition to being a valuable source of vitamins A, C and E, as well as minerals such as iron, calcium and magnesium;

It contains a large amount of antioxidants, which help counteract oxidative stress and protect cells from damage caused by free radicals ;

; Detoxifying effect: Thanks to the presence of chlorophyll, Wheatgrass has a detox action that can help purify the body. Chlorophyll helps eliminate accumulated toxins in the body, supporting the proper functioning of the kidneys and liver;

Anti-inflammatory properties: Wheatgrass contains substances that can help reduce inflammation in the body. This can be beneficial for relieving symptoms related to inflammatory disorders such as arthritis;

This can be beneficial for relieving symptoms related to inflammatory disorders such as arthritis; Digestive support: Il Wheatgrass may promote digestive system health due to its high concentration of digestive enzymes. These enzymes help break down and digest foods, improving nutrient absorption and reducing digestive problems like the feeling of bloating.

For all these reasons, wheat grass is considered an energizing food and can provide us with energy in the morning when we find it hard to fuel up!

How to take it and where to buy it

Wheatgrass is a food that is mainly eaten orally, often in the form of juice. Fresh wheatgrass juice is rich in beneficial properties for the body and is widespread in the United States where it is possible to order it at the bar in the form of a “wheatgrass shot”, a concentrate of pure wheatgrass served in a small glass, to drink in one gulp.

There is also frozen juice, but it is not very popular as it is believed that this method of preservation can alter the nutritional properties of wheatgrass. Another common form of intake is the use of supplements, although wheatgrass is more commonly available dried and powdered. In this form, it can be added to smoothies, yoghurts or simply mixed with a little water.

The recommended dose of wheat grass is typically 30ml per dayalthough it may vary depending on the quality and type of product used. However, it is always better to consult the indications on the label for precise indications on intake. Also, if wheatgrass sprouts are available, they can be added to salads for enrich them with nutrients.

How to grow this fantastic alternative to coffee at home

Having this herb around the house can definitely come in handy! In this regard, you will need a sprouter, and the seeds that can be found in shops natural foods or on specialized websites. Up to three crops can be obtained from these seeds. There are several solutions and processes to produce wheatgrass at home, here is one of them.

Just put a spoonful of seeds in a wide mouth mason jar (make sure you don’t put too many as they grow taking up a lot of space).

in a wide mouth mason jar (make sure you don’t put too many as they grow taking up a lot of space). Then soak them for a couple of hours for hydrate them.

Take a rubber band and gauze to close the jar so that excess water can drain.

Position the jar at an angle 45 degrees so that excess water can drain.

so that excess water can drain. Twice a day, morning and evening, remove the gauze, fill the jar with water, shake it lightly to rehydrate the seeds and then place it back at 45 degrees to let excess water drain off.

Slowly, you will see the seeds slowly germinate, taking on a beautiful colour bright green thanks to chlorophyll. In the first few days, you can keep the jar in an area that isn’t necessarily bright, but once the sprouts start to appear, it’s important to place it in a bright area so that it can absorb the light needed for chlorophyll photosynthesis.

When the sprouts are ready, you can remove the cheesecloth and take them out of the jar. You can squeeze them using an extractor to get the juice or use them to prepare salads.

This method offers an easy and convenient way to produce fresh wheat grass in home. It’s a way to ensure that you always have a food rich in beneficial properties for the body available, which can be used to enrich the diet with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Keep in mind that wheatgrass might not be suitable for everyone and allergic reactions may occur in some people. Before starting the regular intake of wheat grass, it is advisable to consult a doctor or nutritionist to evaluate if it is suitable for your needs and health conditions.