Never made so creamy and good! If you have yogurt, prepare this cake too

Are you looking for a different dessert than usual but who knows how to give you a touch of gluttony all the same? Well, here you will find the right recipe for you. There yogurt cake will guarantee you a result soft, good and super tasty that will transform your every break into a paradise.

In fact, it melts deliciously in your mouth and, so, after the first slice you will immediately want to eat a second one. In other words, once you taste it you will never forget it! Trust me, it will be the same with the rest of the family who won’t spare themselves with compliments. By the way, you will make even those who follow a diet and always have to give up something extremely happy, because in this case you will serve a very light and flourless cake.

And what about the preparation? Every single step is done quite easily, not to mention that it doesn’t even take too long.

The recipe for yogurt cake, never made so creamy and good!

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30-40 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

Servings: 6

Calories: 110 per slice



Ingredients

300 g of Greek yoghurt 50 g of corn starch 4 eggs 35 g of stevia sweetener (or alternatively 70 g of normal sugar, maltitol or erythritol) 5 ml of lemon juice 1 grated lemon zest 1 sachet of vanilla sugar To taste powdered sugar (optional)

Preparation

First separate the egg whites from the yolks, add the stevia sweetener (or sugar) and the vanilla sugar to the latter, then beat them with electric whisks.

Once obtained a clear, smooth and creamy compound add the grated lemon zest, the yoghurt and start working again for combine all the ingredients.

Now add the cornstarch, beat briefly with a whisk, mix with a spatula and set aside for a moment. Now whip the egg whites with an electric whisk, as soon as they start to get frothy pour the lemon juice, when they are firm, add them a little at a time to the mixture of the yolks and stir with a hand whisk.

Once this is done, cover it with special paper a round mold with a hinge of 20 centimeters, after which pour the obtained mixture over it and level it. Finally put to cook in preheated oven for 30-40 minutes at a temperature of 180°Cat the end remove the cake from the mold and sprinkle it with icing sugar.

For the preparation of the yogurt cake you can watch the video recipe and subscribe to the youtube channel!

