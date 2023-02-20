Home Health “Never seen such a case.” The diagnosis is surprising
Health

“Never seen such a case.” The diagnosis is surprising

by admin
“Never seen such a case.” The diagnosis is surprising

When working in the hospital, it can happen that you come across strange cases. But what happened to Dr. Alejandro Ginzo in Paraguay borders on the unbelievable. AND…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

49,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

ACTIVATE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the whole website ilgazzettino.it

1 Year for €9.99 69,99€

or
€1 per month for 3 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • All thematic newsletters
  • Insights and live updates
  • Exclusive direct

When working in the hospital, it can happen that you come across strange cases. But what happened to Dr Alexander Ginzo in Paraguay borders on the unbelievable. In fact, he was amazed when a patient showed up at the emergency room with the blue hands. A case that led him to tell the story on social media. Also because the boy had no other symptoms and the doctor knew it wouldn’t be a simple diagnosis.

Bruce Willis and frontotemporal dementia. The neurologist: “Different from Alzheimer’s, here are the symptoms and how to recognize it”

Patient with blue hands, photos shared by doctor

The health worker shared a couple of photos of the boy’s hands on his social accounts and wrote: “A young patient comes for a bluish discoloration of the hands, without any underlying disease.” Usually, however, such a condition is associated with serious pathologies: such as those related to blood circulation. But what alarmed the doctor was that he had rarely seen limbs of such a bluish color while the rest of his arm looked perfectly normal.

See also  the solution against the recurrence of infections

The first diagnoses

«Acrocyanosis, probable viral disease, thrombosis due to hypothrombinemia». These are the doctor’s first hypotheses on the causes that led the boy to have blue hands. But Dr. Ginzo he explained that “staining was not improving despite stable vital signs and no other complaints.” How was this clinical case solved worthy of Dr. House?

The solution

After several user comments, the doctor decided to reveal how he solved the clinical case. “The patient reports that he bought new jeans and constantly used alcohol spray. In particular, he cleaned his hands with alcohol and then placed them on the new jeans. Result? Blue hands”. And the “cure”? “Wash your hands before going to the emergency room.”

Read the full article
in Il Gazzettino

You may also like

AUSL Modena – CPL makes the Concordia Hotel...

FSE 2.0, course correction or new project?

Abdominal swelling alert: here’s what you absolutely must...

attack on the Juve coach on live TV

How to reset the brain through sound waves...

«How sensors work in the human body»

Death of the mangaka Leiji Matsumoto, father of...

Spezia-Juventus 0-2, the report cards: Perin and Di...

LIVE TMW – Lazio, Sarri: “Too bad about...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy