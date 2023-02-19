Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

When working in the hospital, it can happen that you come across strange cases. But what happened to Dr Alexander Ginzo in Paraguay borders on the unbelievable. In fact, he was amazed when a patient showed up at the emergency room with the blue hands. A case that led him to tell the story on social media. Also because the boy had no other symptoms and the doctor knew it wouldn’t be a simple diagnosis.

Patient with blue hands, photos shared by doctor

The health worker shared a couple of photos of the boy’s hands on his social accounts and wrote: “A young patient comes for a bluish discoloration of the hands, without any underlying disease.” Usually, however, such a condition is associated with serious pathologies: such as those related to blood circulation. But what alarmed the doctor was that he had rarely seen limbs of such a bluish color while the rest of his arm looked perfectly normal.

The first diagnoses

«Acrocyanosis, probable viral disease, thrombosis due to hypothrombinemia». These are the doctor’s first hypotheses on the causes that led the boy to have blue hands. But Dr. Ginzo he explained that “staining was not improving despite stable vital signs and no other complaints.” How was this clinical case solved worthy of Dr. House?

The solution

After several user comments, the doctor decided to reveal how he solved the clinical case. “The patient reports that he bought new jeans and constantly used alcohol spray. In particular, he cleaned his hands with alcohol and then placed them on the new jeans. Result? Blue hands”. And the “cure”? “Wash your hands before going to the emergency room.”

