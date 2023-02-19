Home Health “Never seen such a case.” The diagnosis is surprising
Health

“Never seen such a case.” The diagnosis is surprising

by admin
“Never seen such a case.” The diagnosis is surprising

When working in the hospital, it can happen that you come across strange cases. But what happened to Dr. Alejandro Ginzo in Paraguay borders on the unbelievable. AND…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

When working in the hospital, it can happen that you come across strange cases. But what happened to Dr Alexander Ginzo in Paraguay borders on the unbelievable. In fact, he was amazed when a patient showed up at the emergency room with the blue hands. A case that led him to tell the story on social media. Also because the boy had no other symptoms and the doctor knew it wouldn’t be a simple diagnosis.

Bruce Willis and frontotemporal dementia. The neurologist: “Different from Alzheimer’s, here are the symptoms and how to recognize it”

See also  32 thousand Marches in bed with the Australian. That's how long it takes

Patient with blue hands, photos shared by doctor

The health worker shared a couple of photos of the boy’s hands on his social accounts and wrote: “A young patient comes for a bluish discoloration of the hands, without any underlying disease.” Usually, however, such a condition is associated with serious pathologies: such as those related to blood circulation. But what alarmed the doctor was that he had rarely seen limbs of such a bluish color while the rest of his arm looked perfectly normal.

The first diagnoses

«Acrocyanosis, probable viral disease, thrombosis due to hypothrombinemia». These are the doctor’s first hypotheses on the causes that led the boy to have blue hands. But Dr. Ginzo he explained that “staining was not improving despite stable vital signs and no other complaints.” How was this clinical case solved worthy of Dr. House?

The solution

After several user comments, the doctor decided to reveal how he solved the clinical case. “The patient reports that he bought new jeans and constantly used alcohol spray. In particular, he cleaned his hands with alcohol and then placed them on the new jeans. Result? Blue hands”. And the “cure”? “Wash your hands before going to the emergency room.”

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

Putin is winning on the home front. And...

Moderate alcohol consumption before and during pregnancy can...

Former President Carter has begun receiving palliative care

it can proliferate in both urban and rural...

Breast cancer: the symptoms that women (and men)...

«At Pascoli a student was beaten with belts»

BioNtech announces mass testing of anti-cancer vaccine within...

Tumors, screening at pre-Covid levels. “But the membership...

Patient shows up in emergency room with blue...

Sinner beaten in the final at the ATP...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy