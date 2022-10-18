Il Covid it does not stop, but comes back stronger with new ones variants. The latest, which makes experts’ wrists tremble, is called XBB and was spotted early last week in Singapore, where the new contagion they almost tripled in one day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday. Traces of the new sub-variant also in Hong Kong, a sign that in Asia it is already running fast.

Covid XBB variant, what is it

XBB is a highly mutated variant of Omicron, already considered in many ways the worst form of the virus discovered so far. As the “Daily Beast” writes, it is more contagious than the previous ones and escapes monoclonal therapies, potentially rendering an entire category of drugs used as treatments for Covid ineffective. “It is probably the most immune evasive variant and poses problems for current monoclonal antibody treatments and prevention strategy,” said Amesh Adalja, public health expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. The good news, according to the expert, is that Pfizer and Moderna’s new “bivalent” vaccines appear to work well against XBB, while those used at the beginning of the pandemic “hole up”.

Seven new mutations

Scientists first discovered XBB last August. It is one of several major sub-variants that have evolved from the basic variant of Omicron, accumulating more and more mutations on key parts of the virus, most notably the spike protein, the part of the virus that helps grab and infect our cells. XBB has at least seven new mutations. Mutations that, taken together, make the sub-variant harder for our immune systems to recognize, and therefore are more likely to evade our antibodies and enter our cells to cause infections.

Annual recall for Covid

Covid will continue to change shape and will overtake current immune systems with new variants. XBB is just the latest version, but stronger ones are coming. For this reason, the only effective way to counter the advance of the virus, according to scientists, is to provide for an annual vaccine booster, which will be updated from time to time based on new mutations. The American president Joe Biden is also of this opinion: “As the virus continues to change, we will now be able to update our vaccines every year to target the dominant variant.”

