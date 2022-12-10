Flu alert in Friuli Venezia Giulia. Only in the last week, from November 28th to December 4th, cases have soared recording a fourth level incidence (high intensity – less than 17.36 out of 1000 assisted) of the five established by the Influnet report of the Italian Influenza Surveillance Network.

“A flu spike like we haven’t seen in 15 years: it is vital that those at risk choose to get vaccinated as soon as possibleotherwise we risk having to experience a very difficult period». The warning comes from the regional secretary of the Italian Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), Fernando Agrusti. «Looking at the current data – he adds – the trend suggests a much higher peak than that of past epidemics. All without forgetting to continue to protect yourself with masks, especially in the health sector and to have good hand hygiene. This wave, which the national Fimmg fears could be defined as a tsunami, arrives in a health system that also has to deal with Covid-19 and in which the territorial system also has to deal with the shortage of general practitioners, which in Friuli Venezia Giulia sees more than 100 doctors are missing”.

Australian flu symptoms

This record-breaking flu usually manifests itself with fever, chills, nasal congestion, loss of appetite, and body aches. Nothing new, therefore, in terms of symptoms, which remain the most common. After an incubation period of 1-2 days, the general and respiratory virus lasts for three to eight days, but can also extend up to two weeks. Most of those affected recover within a week, without requiring special medical treatment. The groups most exposed to contagion are those with a more fragile immune system, such as pregnant women, children between 6 months and 5 years, the elderly and people with chronic diseases or undergoing treatment. Although the remedies of drinking plenty of water and, in case of high fever, resorting to paracetamol remain valid, the best way to prevent the flu remains the vaccine.