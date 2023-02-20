As we mentioned in recent days, over the past few years we have become increasingly accustomed to the increase in the incidence of sightings of flying objects in the sky by witnesses from all over the world.

An example of this is the sighting of the Chinese spy balloon, which was promptly eliminated by the US military forces, representing a real public danger for civilian air traffic. One of the last sightings, in particular, would have occurred precisely at the level of the Italian territory.

To go into more detail, it would be a trail of fire that would have suddenly illuminated the night sky. The fact would have happened specifically last year Saint Valentine, i.e. February 14, and the event would have been confirmed by numerous testimonies. This was to all intents and purposes an unusual surprise for many lovers, who found themselves as spectators of this rare spectacle.

The regions of Basilicata and Puglia would have been interested respectively, in which most of the sightings that we report would have taken place. Based on the testimonies that have arrived, the trail would have been so intense as to be able to illuminate the night sky, reaching a light comparable to that found during the day. But what is it actually about? The secret is easy to tell, let’s find out together.

Some have even called it the “Valentine’s fireball”, given the anniversary on which it occurred, exactly during the last hours of last February 14 between Puglia and Basilicata. In addition to the testimonials arrived through the various social networks (Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok in primis), the cameras BEFORE (which carefully monitors any celestial object that passes within the Italian territory) would have reported this luminous trail as it crossed the Apulian sky.

Reconstruction of events

Thanks to the reconstruction carried out specifically by these cameras, the astronomers were able to trace the time when this event actually took place, i.e. 18.58.

Based on the preliminary estimates by the scholars, it would be a celestial body weighing 2.5 kg, probably almost completely disintegrated by the passage into the earth’s atmosphere, except for some small remains which would not exceed a total of 200 grams.

At this point we just have to wait for further details from the scientists working on the case of this fiery trail, which we are sure will not be long in coming over the next few days or weeks.

