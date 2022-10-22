Taking even a small cup of coffee can be a serious danger to our health, even if we struggle to give it up.

No matter the doses, no matter the time of day: coffee in some cases is a danger to be avoided absolutely. Giving up, sometimes, is the only real solution.

Although you cannot help but have a coffee, in some situations it is always good to think about it a bit first. You have to come to terms with your situation and understand what is the right thing to do. It does nothing if one fails to one of the most common customs of our Italy: when health is at stake, everything changes. Surely, today coffee turns out to be one of the most popular drinks for us Italianswe hope, at least, behind the water.

Coffee, as the great said Luciano De Crescenzo, is an excuse to meet a friend, stay with him for a while and show him the good you feel. An opportunity, therefore, to review distant or close affections, to get to know each other or to take stock of the situation. Considered by workers and university students a small relaxing break, which generates a mental stop to the activities just done, coffee is a hymn to union. However, some subjects, despite themselves, must begin to understand that the time has come to do without it.

Why coffee can hurt and pose a danger to our health, we will report below. But first, let’s take a look at other interesting issues that always affect the world of health. Senile dementia could be prevented through the activity of meditation; at least that’s what science confirms. Or, according to another study, antibiotics produce their beneficial effect on us only because we are fully convinced of it. After reading this, let’s focus on coffee and why and when it should be out of the way.

The situations in which coffee can be a serious danger, everything you did not know

Let’s start with the drugs that are used againstinfluenza. Apparently, having a coffee after taking them is by no means a trivial thing. These drugs turn out to be stimulants that don’t really get along with caffeine. In fact, uniting these two entities in people who are already nervous, could seriously affect various aspects of sleep and, above all, its quality.

Or, for those suffering from problems related to attention deficit, coffee, by being an exciting, is in contrast with the sedatives necessary for such a condition. These drugs are designed to reduce hyperactivity as much as possible and, together with it, also distraction. Consequently, if you take coffee along with a sedative, all the work of the drug is wiped out.

Not to mention those who suffer from oesophageal reflux or that a bad feeling of acidity that is felt in the throat. Those who find themselves in such conditions will see their doctor forbid them, among the first things, their beloved coffee. The reason is simple: this drink can only increase those horrible sensations. And the drugs used to combat them must be taken on an empty stomach. It goes without saying that they should never, ever, be accompanied by coffee.

The other situations in which coffee is to be absolutely kept away

Even for those who suffer from pressure coffee can become a danger. The drugs taken in this case and the coffee taken immediately after or before, together can put the sufferer in a situation of discomfort. In fact, you always feel the need to go to the bathroom, something that is not good for the body, since it leads to dehydration.

A similar argument also applies to those who take drugs for thyroid. We are talking about tablets or drops that have an alcoholic component at the base. These, then, must be taken early in the morning, before breakfast and, therefore, on a 100% empty stomach. After taking them, you have to fast for another thirty minutes for them to take effect. So coffee doesn’t really help.

Finally, for those suffering from osteoporosis the same goes for those suffering from attention disorders. Taking coffee with medications, either after or before, can make them really useless. And, therefore, all the care will no longer make sense and nothing will be solved!

Join the group job offers, bonuses, disability, law 104, pensions and news Receive free news on job vacancies and the economy every day Telegram – Group Facebook – Group

The information in the article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for consulting a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses.