«Never took money from dictators»- breaking latest news

Carlo Calenda asks his followers to maintain a “strict press blackout”, but then he can’t help himself and via Twitter he launches very heavy accusations against his former allies. ‘I’ve never taken money from dictators or autocrats.’ In the face of “the broken insults of Renzi, Boschi and other exponents of Italia Viva”, the secretary of Action asked all the parliamentarians and party leaders not to respond. â€˜We have explained our reasons, thatâ€™s enough. The show that Renzi, Boschi and the complementary Renzians are giving in these hours is indecorous and we must not participate in it», explains Calenda. Despite this, however, Matteo Renzi’s now former ally does not shy away from a `duel´, albeit at a distance, with the senator and treasurer of Italia Viva, Francesco Bonifazi. The theme is, once again, the Third Pole project, now shipwrecked, and the responsibilities for the break between Action and Italia Viva. In an interview with The print, the senator and treasurer of Italia Viva Francesco Bonifazi defines Carlo Calenda “structurally unreliable, he changed his mind as he had done with the Civic Choice, with Bonino, with Letta”, adds Bonifazi. And, as for Calenda’s words about Renzi – “I worked in the single party and he was in Arabia, in the Bahamas” – Bonifazi explains: “Renzi was in the Chamber with more than 50% of the votes, Calenda less than half of Renzi. Carlo is always on TV and is never in Parliament: we need some modesty before attacking us on this issue».