“Our brain tells our body when something is wrong, and if we don’t pay attention and act like it’s nothing, it can be life-threatening,” the girl recalled.

“It is important to talk about your health if you think that something is wrong, rather than put it aside” so the young Juliana Pascarella has decided to make her story public which gives a underestimation of some symptomssuch as a rash, he risked bringing her to death.

The story of the 21-year-old American Virginia went viral online after she shared her experience with a video posted on TikTok, which now has more than two million views and hundreds of thousands of likes.

His story begins in April two years ago when he began to notice chronic fatigue, blurred vision but also nausea and dizziness. Then little red dots appeared all over her body. Strange symptoms that she ignored believing it could be simple fatigue associated with rash.

Sara Pedri, stop searching in the lake of Santa Giustina. The sister: “It is not an end but a beginning”

Her body, however, shortly afterwards began to gradually swell, then the first bruises appeared and extended, until one day her condition suddenly worsened and to such an extent that she was taken to the hospital.

It was only at this point that she discovered that she had a rare blood disorder, Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) which manifests itself as a reduced number of platelets in the blood and severe visceral bleeding.

In Juliana’s case, it could have serious consequences, as she was told she could develop a life-threatening brain hemorrhage. “After several tests they told me that I was lucky not to bleed internally and that if I didn’t go to the hospital there was a high probability of death,” explained the 21-year-old.

“This disease has changed my outlook on life. You should always be aware of your body. Our brain tells our body when something is wrongand if we don’t pay attention or dismiss it as if it’s nothing, it can be life-threatening, ”Juliana stressed.