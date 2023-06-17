Nevi at risk of melanoma, how to recognize them?

Cutaneous melanoma is a form of skin cancer that can result from a nevus, commonly known as a “nevus.” Moles are small pigmented spots or growths on the skin, which can vary in shape, color and size. However, not all nevi are at risk of developing melanoma. It is essential for skin health to know the types of nevi that may be associated with an increased risk of melanoma and to take preventative measures to reduce that risk. In this informative guide, we will explore in detail which moles are at risk for melanoma and provide practical advice on how to intervene early to prevent skin cancer.

Figure 1 – Moles at risk of melanoma: what signs not to ignore for your skin health

Types of moles at risk of melanoma

There are different types of nevi, each with its own characteristics and associated risks. Let’s see them in detail:

1. Congenital nevus

Congenital nevi are present at birth or develop within the first year of life. They can come in different shapes, sizes and colors. While most congenital nevi are benign, some may have an increased risk of melanoma, requiring increased attention and monitoring.

2. Acquired nevus

Acquired nevi are those that develop throughout life, usually in childhood and adolescence. They are often caused by sun exposure and can be of several types, including common nevi and dysplastic nevi. It is important to know that acquired nevi, especially dysplastic nevi, may present an increased risk of melanoma.

3. Dysplastic or atypical nevus

Dysplastic nevi, also known as atypical nevi, are characterized by an atypical appearance compared to normal nevi. They are generally larger, irregular in outline and may have color variations. Dysplastic nevi are considered an important risk factor for the development of melanoma.

How to recognize moles at risk of melanoma

It is crucial to be able to recognize nevi that may be at risk for melanoma. Some warning signs include:

Asymmetry : The nevus is irregularly shaped, with one half differing from the other in terms of shape or size.

: The nevus is irregularly shaped, with one half differing from the other in terms of shape or size. Irregular edges : The edges of the nevus are blurred, jagged or poorly defined.

: The edges of the nevus are blurred, jagged or poorly defined. Color variation : The nevus has different shades of brown, black, red or blue. There may also be uneven color or darker patches within the nevus.

: The nevus has different shades of brown, black, red or blue. There may also be uneven color or darker patches within the nevus. Diameter : the diameter of the nevus is greater than 6 millimeters, although it should be noted that not all melanomas have such large dimensions.

: the diameter of the nevus is greater than 6 millimeters, although it should be noted that not all melanomas have such large dimensions. Evolution: the nevus is changing over time in terms of shape, size, color or symptoms such as itching, bleeding or crusting.

How to intervene promptly

Prompt action on nevi at risk of melanoma is essential for the prevention and timely treatment of skin cancer. Here are some measures you can take:

Regular self-examination: Inspect your skin and moles once a month, looking for any changes in size, shape, color or symptoms. Remember to use a mirror to check hard-to-reach areas. Photo tracking: Take photographs of your nevi for reference purposes to detect any changes over time. Photos can be useful to compare the current situation with the previous one and promptly report any abnormalities to your doctor. See a dermatologist: Make regular visits to a dermatologist who specializes in skin health. An experienced professional will be able to perform a thorough assessment of your nevi, advise you on preventative measures to take and, if necessary, proceed with any biopsies or treatments.

Introspective analysis

Melanoma prevention and early detection of at-risk moles are vital to your health. Remember that adequate sun protection is essential to prevent skin damage caused by UV rays. Always wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high sun protection factor (SPF) and reapply every two hours or after swimming or excessive sweating. Also remember to protect your skin by wearing protective clothing, such as wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses.

Conclusion

Awareness of melanoma-prone moles and taking preventative measures are key to skin cancer prevention. Stay proactive about your skin health and get regular checkups with a dermatologist. Remember that regular self-examination and monitoring of your moles are simple but important actions that can help detect abnormalities early. Don’t hesitate to see a professional if you notice any suspicious changes in your nevi or if you have any questions or concerns. Your health is important, and a good understanding of melanoma-prone moles can help you protect yourself and live a happy, healthy life.

Sources