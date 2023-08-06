Neville Roy Singham, the made-in-USA Maoist billionaire who finances Beijing’s propaganda – breaking latest news

Neville Roy Singham began his entrepreneurial adventure in Detroit, precisely in a Chrysler factory, despite being an activist in a Maoist-nationalist group at the age of 18. He embraced capitalism to want to challenge it, in an era where there was still the first manual calculator, way back in 1972. Today, more than half a century later, Singham at 69 has a lot of money, but he hasn’t given up on his ideology of he. According to a New York Times investigation, the billionaire is said to be spreading the culture of Beijing today, financing propaganda through American and foreign non-profits.

They call him «The Socialist», the socialist, because of his ideas, but he is mainly known for his charismatic personality and for being a visionary in the field of technology and digital. Singham is said to be the benefactor behind many causes being pushed by the radical left. From a think tank in Massachusetts to an event space in Manhattan, from the birth of a political party in South Africa to news organizations in India and Brazil, the tech entrepreneur would move thousands of dollars to finance the initiatives.

Once criticizing China for its continued violations of civil rights, he now defends the government’s line of confining the Uyghur people, which the rest of the world considers a crime against humanity. The groups he supports would receive funding from the United States, through donations of at least $275 million. One of his companies produces a YouTube show funded in part by the municipal propaganda department. Not more than a month ago, the millionaire attended a workshop organized by the Communist Party to promote the party’s image internationally. It is no coincidence that the hammer and sickle are printed on his diary.

In a Shanghai mansion, right next to its offices, a company aims to make foreigners aware of the miracles China has wrought on the world stage. The platform was obviously created by the wealthy American Maoist, who built his fortune thanks to Thoughtworks, a Chicago-based software company he founded. He thus produces videos on YouTube that collect millions of views. For months, evidently, they have been spreading pro-China messages in a Taiwanese vein. Singham and his entourage have met with politicians, trained and supported candidates in Africa, financed various electoral campaigns on the continent and bankrolled protest movements in London.

The joke for the United States is that, reporting to a series of American non-profits, the Maoist even enjoys tax breaks. However, his vision is very clear: «I categorically deny any suggestion that I may be a member or supporter of a government or a political party. I only move following my ideals, which have accompanied me for a lifetime». Among these, the same ones who moved Che Guevara during the Cuban revolution. His employees always call him sa «companion». In 2017, however, Singham decided to sell his software company, cashing in 785 million dollars, but it seems that his financing and “ideological” support activity is far from finished.

