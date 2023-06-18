New 2023-2024 Ford SUV, still a brand new car with several unique selling points (including price)

Ford unveils its future vision during Capital Markets Day, an event where the company presents its market objectives and provides previews of new models that will be launched in the coming years, with a focus on both the United States and Europe. The American CEO Jim Farley shared the following previews on the production of a new SUV:

Towards an unprecedented Ford SUV

New strategies for Ford development

Ford presents its first model, a large 7 seater suv, which will be positioned in the market segment equivalent to the Expedition, Ford’s most impressive model in the North American market, with a length of 5.33 meters. This model, expected for 2025, will offer ample interior space and a maximum range of 560km. Thanks to the ultra-fast charging, it is possible to obtain over 200 km of autonomy in less than 10 minutes.

While the base price hasn’t been revealed yet, Ford bills it as an affordable model. The new Ford model will probably be designed on one completely new platform which will be presented in 2025 and will have an advanced architecture capable of supporting level 3 of autonomous driving.

In order to support the increase in production in the coming years, Ford has entered into a number of significant agreements. Among these, there is the agreement with Albermarle, which will supply Ford with 100,000 tons of lithium extracted in the United States or in partner countries, to meet the requirements necessary to access the incentives of the Inflation Reduction Act.

This agreement will be in effect from 2026 to 2030 and will allow for the production of 3 million vehicles. We therefore recall the five-year contract signed with Compass Minerals, the 11-year agreement with Nemaska ​​Lithium, the agreement that will enter into force in 2025 with EnergySource Materials and finally the agreement with the Chilean company SQM.

Amko Leenarts, he head of European design at Ford, shared some interesting details about the future interpretation of the historical models of the brand. While maintaining some characteristic elements, these new vehicles will have a completely modern and revisited style. While she didn’t provide specifics about the Capri’s possible return, Leenarts did indicate that we could expect to see other heritage models reinterpreted in the future.

The next generation of Ford Capri it could then have a greater height and will be equipped with two additional doors, thus combining the essence of an SUV coupé with the practicality of a vehicle suitable for family needs. It will go from a two-door coupe to a four-door crossover. The expected technical specifications should be similar to those of the Explorer, which offers a power of up to 300 HP and a maximum range of about 500 km.

The strategy of using historical names to introduce completely new models has proven successful with Ford Pumawhich has been transformed from a three-door coupe of the 90s into a crossover, and with the Mustang Mach-E, the electric SUV that bears the name of the famous Ford icon model.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, while Ford Ecosport e Ford Fiesta are destined to be withdrawn from the market, some information has emerged on the alleged 2024 Ford Capri. Among these, a possible technical data sheet with a power of 300 HP, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and a range of 500 km. Mentioned an indicative starting price of around 45,000 euros. It also refers to a 15-inch vertical touchscreen display and seats with massage function in the cabin, thus offering comfort and advanced technology.