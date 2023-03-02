background

On February 1, 2023, Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach appointed a new Council of Experts on Health and Care. Appointed to the Health & Care Advisory Council for the term of office from February 1, 2023 to January 31, 2027:

Prof. Nils Gutacker, PhD

Professor für Health Economics an der University of York, UK

Prof. Dr. med. Michael Hallek

Director of the Clinic for Internal Medicine at the University Hospital Cologne and Deputy Director of the Center for Integrated Oncology Aachen Bonn Cologne Düsseldorf (CIO)

Prof. Dr. medical Stefanie Joos

Chair of General Medicine in Tübingen and Medical Director of the Institute for General Medicine and Interprofessional Care at the University Hospital in Tübingen

Prof. Dr. PH Melanie Messer

Professor of nursing science with a focus on clinical care over the lifespan at the University of Trier

Prof. dr. med. Jochen Schmitt, MPH

Professor of social medicine and health services research at the Technical University of Dresden and director of the Center for Evidence-Based Health Care (ZEGV) at Dresden University Medicine

Prof. Dr. re. oec. Jonas Schreyögg

Scientific director of the Hamburg Center for Health Economics (HCHE) at the University of Hamburg

Prof. Dr. re. oec. Leonie Sunmacher

Head of the Department of Health Economics at the Technical University of Munich

The task of the Advisory Council is to carry out analyzes of the development of health care with its medical and economic effects and to derive recommendations for the needs-based care of patients and to identify possibilities and paths for the further development of the health care system.

The Advisory Council on Health and Care was set up in 1987 on a legal basis (§ 142 SGB V). It has the task, usually at intervals of 12 months, to prepare reports on the development of health care and nursing with their medical and economic effects and to make recommendations.

The reports of the Advisory Council are presented to the Federal Minister of Health, who then submits them to the federal legislative bodies – the Bundestag and the Bundesrat.

Federal Health Minister Prof. Lauterbach was a member of the Advisory Council from 1999 until his election to the Bundestag in 2005.