New agreement between the Region and pharmacies for the administration of influenza and anti-Covid vaccines

New agreement between the Region and pharmacies for the administration of influenza and anti-Covid vaccines

The fruitful collaboration between the Umbria Region and the associations of public and private pharmacies affiliated with the regional territory continues: thanks to the agreement signed on October 28 (resolution no. 1125) even pharmacists qualified through adequate theoretical and practical training, will be able to administer the vaccines flu shots and, at the same time, continue with anti-Covid-19 vaccinations and rapid antigen tests.

“The Umbrian pharmacy network represents a further reference of the health system in the area – says the regional councilor for health, Luca Coletto – thanks to which the proximity and promptness of responses to citizens is guaranteed, especially with regard to the various vaccination campaigns. In fact, starting from 10 November, citizens will be able to receive the flu vaccination free of charge even in participating pharmacies “.

“Continuing on the path traced by the Pharmacy of the Services is crucial, because further services can be offered for the protection of health. We express satisfaction and thank the councilor for health Luca Coletto and the director Massimo D’Angelo for having again highlighted how strategic health facilities for the population ”, underline the president of Federfarma Umbria, Augusto Luciani, and the president of Federfarma Perugia, Silvia Pagliacci.

In the last fifteen months, the 73 participating Umbrian pharmacies have administered about 57,000 anti-Covid vaccines and will now also be available for the flu vaccination campaign. Citizens will be able to book an appointment by contacting the same pharmacies, which will manage the agenda by meeting their availability. The participating Umbrian pharmacies will also be available as vaccine delivery points for general practitioners, a further service, aimed at networking with the aim of responding effectively to the needs of citizens.

The list of pharmacies can be consulted on the website www.umbria.federfarma.it in the Services for the Citizen section.

