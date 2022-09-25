PORDENONE – Shortage of general practitioners in Friuli Venezia Giulia, where more than 114 are missing to cover the needs of the population: however, good news arrives from Rome. The Fimmg (Italian Federation of General Practitioners), the largest trade union in the sector which has more than 300 members in the region, welcomes the decree of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza which establishes 2,000 500 additional training grants for future general practitioners thanks to the Pnrr.

MORE INFORMATION

What the agreement provides

“By virtue of a recent agreement – commented Fernando Agrusti regional secretary Fimmg in Fvg – signed by the Health Commission of the Regions to which we have given our contribution, every young doctor who will be admitted to the training in fact, you will be able to take charge immediately, with a tutor doctor, up to a thousand patients o hourly primary care assignments, thus alleviating the problem of the shortage of doctors in the various territories. In Friuli Venezia Giulia there are already more than 114 GPs missing and with retirements on the horizon the situation will worsen in the short term. Suffice it to say that to remedy this deficiency in some cases the local doctors have to take care of 1,800 patients by way of derogation compared to the 1,570 maximum foreseen ”.

Scholarships

«It should be remembered that in the region already, thanks to autonomy, training grants have been doubled from 20 to 40 a year and thanks to the provisions of the NRP they will become 56 from next year. But now after the ministerial decree we await the new regional call, in addition to the national one for the single competition, to start these additional grants and cover the shortcomings in disadvantaged areas ».

“We thank Minister Roberto Speranza – underlined Silvestro Scotti, national secretary general of Fimmg – for a key decree which gives a decisive boost in view of an increase in scholarships for access to training for general practitioners. A decree that allows to define the regional calls and the consequent national call with the date of the single competition ”

Scotti applauded the milestone reached at the end of weeks of silent and demanding work. A work, the one carried out by the Ministry of Health and followed daily by the Italian Federation of general practitioners, which has seen a decisive contribution in the necessary steps with the Ministry of Economy and Health Planning with respect to the use of the resources of the Pnrr, which are linked to procedures other than the common use of funds from the National Health Fund. Hence Scotti’s appeal to the Regions so that now, not even a minute is lost in the publication of the announcements and to arrive in a very short time at the definition of a starting date for the national announcement.