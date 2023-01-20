The Ministry of Health has raised a new alarm: this is a big risk for all consumers!

This alert from the Ministry of Health is leaving many worries for mothers attentive to the needs of their children. In this case it is really meat, the product that we use most in the kitchen.

It often happens that perhaps we go in a hurry to do the shopping and pay little attention to the products we buy, buying usual products or even those that are closest to us. In this way, the usual dishes are cooked at the table useful for the daily requirement.

Every day millions and millions of Italians prepare lunches, dinners, breakfasts and snacks for their children and everyone wants to be sure of what they are cooking and the dish they are making.

The Ministry of Health intervenes to protect its citizens in this sense with guarantees of safety for the products that we put on the table. However, when something does not go as it should, the Ministry has an obligation to intervene and inform us which products must be absolutely avoided. In this case this meat could be really harmful!

Pay attention to the Tastasale in the fridge: the Ministry’s new alarm is no joke!

The Ministry of Healthwhich he just issued an alert to a very harmful product in ingredients for bread and pizzahas in fact issued an alert regarding the tastasale di Aspiag Service. In fact, the latter could involve, according to what reported by the Ministry itself, an enormous risk to the health of consumers since it could contain salmonella. This alert refers, it should be specified, to the following lots: L6125220077 / L6125240077.

In fact due to the latter consumers could incur a potential danger of poisoning. It should absolutely not be underestimated as it could have very harmful consequences for everyone’s health, especially the little ones. In fact, toxin infections consist of pathogenic microorganisms that colonize the intestinal mucous membranes or that contaminate foods that are then consumed by us and bring serious diseases.

Normally they go to affect the gastrointestinal system with manifestations of nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. However, there may be cases in which these infections also occur in different parts of our organs with very different consequences. Precisely for this reason, the utmost attention must be paid to the consumption of these products.

The product, concerning the lot, according to what the Ministry reports, is considered unsuitable for consumption and for this reason we must keep well away from the tax collector.