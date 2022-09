There is a new “alert” issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in recent weeks, which once again concerns breast implants. The US agency reports “reports of cancers, including squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) and various lymphomas, in the scar tissue (or capsule) that forms around breast implants.” Lymphomas other than the one already known and described in the previous alerts, namely the anaplastic large cell lymphoma associated with breast implants (BIA-ALCL).