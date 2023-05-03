New Alfa Romeo B-Suv 2023, there is the first official photo, release date and other interesting previews

Alfa Romeo has begun work on the production of the next B-Suv, the brand’s first electric model, which will be launched in 2024. CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato symbolically kicked off preparations by meeting the technical team responsible for the project. On the images shared by the manager on Twitter, a blurry image of the front of the car can be glimpsed in the background. Let’s take stock:

How will the new Alfa Romeo B-Suv 2023 be like?

Alfa Romeo B-Suv 2023: when will it come out

Alfa Romeo is planning the production of its own first electric car, the B-Suv, whose official name will be announced at the end of the current year. The model will be a compact crossover twinned with the Jeep Avenger and will aim to provide the brand with a foothold in one of the most hotly contested segments of the market.

The car was designed on the Stellantis group’s e-Cmp platform, which allows the use of both internal combustion engines and electric motors, as already demonstrated by the Jeep Avenger. The B-SUV will be available as both a battery electric vehicle and a mild hybrid, to broaden the price range and reach a wider audience.

The CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Imparato, met the technical team that will work on the B-Suv project, which has been assigned the mission of attracting new buyers to the brand, especially families and women.

The goal is to broaden the vision of the brand, going beyond the image of a “sports brand” aimed only at middle-aged men. Learned anticipated further details regarding the launch of the car, including a simplified commercial offer, structured around “two engines, two trim levels, two packages and five options that are the same everywhere”. The name of the B-Suv will be chosen to recall the Italian roots of the brand and its sporting spirit.

Alfa Romeo is preparing the launch of its next car, the Alfa Romeo B-Suv, which will be the brand’s smallest since the supermini Myth was taken off the market in 2018. The model is expected to hit the market in June next year, using the Stellantis group’s CMP platform, with a starting price below 30,000 euros. According to rumors, the car will use the same 54 kWh battery as the Jeep, and will also be available in a mild-hybrid petrol variant.

Alfa Romeo B-Suv will play an important role in support the growth of brand sales, especially after the pandemic that hit the European car market. CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has indicated that this electric model could be inspired by the original Giulietta.

In the fully electric variant, the new Alfa Romeo B-Suv will be equipped with a single 156 HP electric motor powered by the 54 kWh battery, and will have the capacity to reach anrange of 400 kilometers. New model information is expected before the end of the year, with the first images expected to be available by the end of Q1 2024.

In the future, Alfa Romeo B-Suv it will be available only in an electric version, in line with the Stellantis group’s goal of becoming an all-electric car manufacturer by 2027.

