New ALS therapy: is there hope for people who have the disease?

So far, the diagnosis of ALS has been considered a death sentence, as is the case with Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s partner. Those affected slowly lose all control of their muscles until they are almost locked in their bodies. But now the progression of the disease seems to have been stopped in one case in the USA.

“N = 1” – anyone who is even a little familiar with medical statistics will probably frown with concern when reading such an equation. Because N stands, for example, for the number of patients included in a study, for women and men who suffer from certain symptoms or clearly defined diseases, for people on whom a new therapy, possibly also a vaccine, has been applied and has been tested.

Access to all STERN PLUS content and articles from the print magazine

Ad-free & can be canceled at any time

Already registered?

Login here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

