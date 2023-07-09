New amnesties and building abuse amnesties for verandas, balconies, canopies for both individual and condominium homes

What are the new amnesties and building abuse amnesties for verandas, balconies, canopies for both single and condominium houses? Several new automatic and free amnesties of building abuses have been taken for both single houses and condominiums, valid alongside the normal procedure for requesting amnesty for building abuses. Let’s see what they are and what they predict.

When verandas, balconies, canopies both in single houses and in condominium houses are built without requesting the competent Municipality for a specific building permit or other building authorization or title, then there is a building abuse, which must be remedied to avoid penalties and demolitions .

There are currently several amnesties and amnesties for building abuses for verandas, balconies and sheds in individual housesmany of which can now be triggered automatically and are free, but applicable only in the case of small building differences.

When small buildings in single houses, in balconies, such as verandas, or sheds are not declared and a building abuse is made, to avoid sanctions and demolitions it would be necessary, by law, to remedy it. Correcting a building abuse is a procedure that must be requested from the competent Municipality but current laws also provide for new automatic amnesties, i.e. which take effect without the need to request any amnesty.

The first automatic and free building amnesty valid for building abuses in single houses, for verandas, canopies or balcony work is the one that allows you to heal a building abuse carried out within the 2% tolerance limit in cases of non-compliance with the height, detachments, cubature, surface with respect to the measures envisaged in the permit.

The 2% tolerance must result between the project and the actual state of the work, relating the cubature of the project to the real one of the places and is valid only for small building discrepancies.

Another automatic amnesty that is triggered for constructions and undeclared works in the house is that relating to building abuses that do not violate urban planning and building regulations and do not affect the usability of the property, for example if a small veranda or canopy is built, perhaps by making windows or closing them in other ways, and in the case of minor abuses declared by the qualified technician for certifying the legitimate status of the buildings.

For small building abuses carried out in single houses, balconies, verandas and canopies, it is also possible to resort to the amnesty which provides, as ruled by the Court of Cassation, the substitution of the demolition sanction with the monetary onepossibility valid only if the competent Administration assesses the replacement of the demolition of an illegal building with the payment of a fine in the executive phase of the proceeding, subsequent to and independent of the demolition order.

The pecuniary sanction instead of the demolition of illegal building in individual houses is never envisaged for works carried out in the total absence of a building permit. If the law does not allow the structure illegally built in a single house to be brought into compliance, the veranda will be demolished.

For unauthorized verandas and sheds or other small abuses in single houses, the amnesty is triggered of 2003, valid for structures that make a volumetric increase within 30%. According to what was specified by the Court of Cassation, the amnesty of building abuses in single houses of verandas, sheds, balconies applies to:

illegal works completed by 31 March 2003; works that did not involve an expansion of the building exceeding 30% of the volume of the original construction or, alternatively, an expansion of more than 750 cubic metres. With regard to new buildings, the amnesty is valid only if the following conditions exist: if it is a building for residential use; each request for a regularization qualification does not exceed 750 cubic meters; the new construction does not exceed a total of 3,000 cubic meters.

Building abuses in condominium and new amnesties and amnesties possible

The amnesty of small building abuses just reported also applies to building abuses in condominiums, which, by law, occur when works are carried out in condominiums without having been approved by the administration or if performed in total or partial non-compliance with the project presented and approved.

And an example of building abuse in condominium houses the construction of a veranda done without requesting any permit, if due. Therefore, the cases of building abuses in condominiums include:

interventions carried out in the absence of permission or in total non-compliance; interventions duly approved but whose title was canceled by the Administration in self-protection; canceled by a sentence of the Administrative Judge; interventions of essential variation from the approved project; interventions even in partial discrepancy with respect to the approved project.

For building abuses in a condominium, a request for amnesty must be submitted to the Municipality, together with the receipt of payment of double the building fee, from the owner of the condominium or from the perpetrator of the abuse. If after two months the extinction of the offense of building abuse is not communicated, the request is considered refused.

The latest Simplification Decree makes it possible to remedy building abuses in condominiums by making them part of extraordinary maintenance activities, for which the prior release of the permit is not necessary, and not in building renovation interventions.

