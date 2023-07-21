New and More Virulent Strain of E11 Enterovirus Causes 9 Deaths in Europe, Raises Concerns Worldwide

The new, more virulent strain of enterovirus has already caused 9 deaths in Europe, with cases also reported in Italy. The World Health Organization (WHO) is closely monitoring the situation and has stated that while the infection is serious, the risk remains low for the general population.

The virus, known as E11, is a pathogen that has been identified as a new serotype by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Since July 2022, there have been 9 deaths of newborns in Europe and two fatal cases in the United Kingdom. The virus can be transmitted from mother to child during delivery or breastfeeding, as well as through contact with feces, blood, or body fluids. The mothers of the affected infants have also tested positive for the virus in many cases. Prematurity or low birth weight further increase the risk of infection.

Infants are the most affected by the virus, which can cause serious complications such as sepsis, myocarditis, and meningitis. Symptoms can range from mild, such as fever and gastrointestinal problems, to life-threatening, particularly in infants with undeveloped immune systems. The most severe clinical syndrome is fulminant hepatitis, characterized by symptoms such as restlessness, vomiting, stunted growth, and enlarged liver.

There is currently no cure for E11, and treatments are limited to supportive care. Intravenous fluids and respiratory support are given to affected children, while immunoglobulins, a mixture of antibodies, can help reduce symptoms. Hygiene practices are essential to prevent the spread of the virus among people, and ongoing research aims to develop broad-spectrum drugs against E11.

The cases in Europe have also raised concerns in the United States, where doctors have observed a small increase in enterovirus cases among children with mild symptoms during the summer. The reduction in viral activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic may have contributed to the increase in these types of pathogens. Researchers funded by the National Institutes of Health are studying tissue samples from children with severe sepsis to understand the potential indicators of more serious illness. The goal is to analyze the different strains of the virus and their impact on newborns’ immune systems.

In conclusion, the new strain of enterovirus is causing fatalities in Europe, particularly among newborns. The WHO and health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urging vigilance in hygiene practices. Although there is no cure or vaccine available yet, ongoing research aims to develop treatments and preventive measures against the virus.

