New anti-amyloid treatment offers hope for Alzheimer’s patients

The latest edition of the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) in Amsterdam saw the presentation of promising results regarding anti-amyloid treatment for early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. The Phase 3 study, called Trailblazer-Alz 2, showed that use of the drug donanemab led to a significant slowing of cognitive and functional decline in amyloid-positive patients.

The results of this study were shared by the pharmaceutical company Lilly, which conducted the research. According to data published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), patients treated with donanemab showed a significant slowing of cognitive and functional decline compared to the control group. These findings represent an important step forward, offering hope for people with Alzheimer’s disease who urgently need new treatment options.

Huzur Devletsah, president and chief executive officer of Lilly Italy Hub, said this is the first phase 3 study in which a therapy is able to modify disease progression, replicating the positive results seen in a previous study. Devletsah said that, if approved, donanemab could offer clinically meaningful benefits to people with Alzheimer’s disease, allowing them to complete their course of treatment as early as six months after the amyloid plaques have cleared. He also highlighted the importance of removing any barriers that prevent access to amyloid-targeted diagnosis and therapies, in an already complex healthcare context regarding this disease.

In the Trailblazer-Alz 2 study, participants were categorized according to levels of tau, a predictive biomarker for disease progression. They were evaluated over an 18-month period using several scales to measure cognitive and functional ability, such as the integrated Alzheimer’s Disease Rating Scale (iADRS) and the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB).

Donanemab has been shown to significantly reduce amyloid plaque levels, regardless of the pathological stage of the disease. In particular, there was an average reduction of 84% of amyloid plaques at 18 months in the group of patients treated with the drug, compared to a decrease of 1% in the placebo group. The results also showed that nearly half of the participants with early stage disease showed no clinical progression after one year of treatment. Subgroup analysis showed that early treatment resulted in an even greater benefit, slowing the decline by 60% compared to the placebo group. Importantly, the treatment effect continued to increase throughout the study, although many participants completed the course within 6 to 12 months, supporting the idea of ​​a time-limited dosing.

Alessandro Padovani, president of the Italian Society of Neurology, commented on the results, highlighting that diagnosing and treating Alzheimer’s disease early can lead to significant clinical benefit. Padovani stressed that the delay in disease progression during the study is significant and allows people more time to engage in activities that are meaningful to them. He stressed that people with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease want to continue working, traveling and spending quality time with family, and that these findings reinforce the need to diagnose and treat the disease as early as possible.

Currently, donanemab has been submitted for approval with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of people with early symptomatic amyloid-positive Alzheimer’s disease, regardless of baseline tau level. The decision is expected later this year, while submissions are underway with other regulatory authorities around the world, most of which are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

This new anti-amyloid therapy offers an important ray of hope for people with Alzheimer’s disease and their families, opening up new treatment options and potentially slowing the progression of the disease.

