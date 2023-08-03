New anti-cancer pill destroys 70 different tumors

A drug that can destroy 70 types of tumors? That’s what everyone wants in the fight against cancer, which is still one of the main causes of death worldwide. Now the largest cancer research center in the USA, City of Hope, has published a new study that sounds promising.

It is about the drug AOH1996, which was administered to a cancer patient for the first time last year. It targets a specific protein: PCNA, Proliferating Cell Nuclear Antigen. In its mutated form, it plays an essential role in the proliferation and repair of tumor cells. The drug attacks PCNA and thus inhibits the growth and spread of cancer cells. The good thing about it: The drug is non-toxic (poisonous) to healthy cells.

“Most targeted therapies focus on a single pathway that allows insidious cancers to mutate and eventually become resistant,” says lead researcher Linda Malkas, professor in the City of Hope’s Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics researches the drug in a press release. “PCNA is like a large airline terminal hub with multiple gates. Data suggest that PCNA is modified in cancer cells in a unique way, and this fact allowed us to develop a drug that only targets the form of PCNA in cancer cells,” Malkas continues.

In order to better explain the principle, Malkas uses further examples from aviation. AOH1996 is like a “blizzard” that causes an airline’s hub to close and ground all round-trip flights on planes containing cancer cells.

Drug now tested in cell and animal models

The recently published results give a lot of hope. The drug has now been tested in the lab on more than 70 types of cancer and killed cancer cells without interrupting the reproductive cycle of healthy stem cells. It has been shown to be effective in preclinical research to treat breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin and lung cancer cells.

“The results were promising. AOH1996 can suppress tumor growth as a monotherapy or combination treatment in cell and animal models without causing toxicity,” Malkas continues. It was also shown that AOH1996 simultaneously made cancer cells more susceptible to other chemical agents – such as the drug cisplatin, a chemotherapeutic agent. AOH1996 could also be used in combination therapies and for the development of new chemotherapeutic agents.

German doctor positive about AOH1996

Doctors in this country also see the fact that the drug is actually promising. “With any cancer therapy, it is important to only get the cancer cells and leave the healthy cells alone. That is the great difficulty – both with drugs, such as chemotherapy, but also with radiation,” says doctor Christoph Specht in an interview with “RTL”.

“And here with this drug it seems – to put it very carefully – that you can actually hit the multiplication of cancer cells in order to make these cells die, so to speak, but leave the healthy cells healthy and whole in their multiplication,” explains Woodpecker.

Since the test series with the drug is not only successful in the test tube, but also in animal cells, the mood is also positive. “The pill seems to destroy almost all tumors,” continues Specht.

In the next phase, the drug must be further tested on humans. Only then will it become clear whether the successes that the drug has shown in previous trials can be repeated. Before a drug can be approved, all three clinical study phases must be completed. This usually takes more than ten years.

Nine things you can do to reduce your risk of cancer

Cancer and prevention researchers have known for some time how important it is to take preventative measures. In addition to intensive sport, you have summarized the following measures:

These preventive or preventative measures include:

Avoid being overweight Move every day Eat healthy Don’t smoke Drink as little alcohol as possible Avoid carcinogenic substances Protect from UV radiation Vaccination against cancer (hepatitis B; HPV) Use offers for early cancer detection

