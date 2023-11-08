New Anti-Obesity Drug Zepbound Approved by FDA

New Anti-Obesity Drug Approved by FDA to Compete with Semaglutide

A new drug has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to combat obesity, giving its direct competitor semaglutide a run for its money. Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, a new anti-obesity drug, has been given the green light by the FDA and is set to compete with semaglutide, the only drug approved so far capable of safely causing substantial weight loss in people with obesity.

Zepbound, already sold in America as a diabetes treatment under the name Mounjaro, can now also be sold to people with obesity or those who are overweight and suffer from an obesity-related condition, such as cardiac. According to studies, patients who used tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Zepbound, in its highest dose lost an average of 18% of their body weight, compared to an average weight loss of 15% with Wegovy, produced by Novo Nordisk.

The approval of Zepbound comes at a time when obesity in America affects 100 million people. “In light of increasing rates of obesity and overweight in the United States, today’s approval addresses an unmet medical need,” said Dr. John Sharretts, director of the Division of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders and Obesity at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

This new approval offers hope for those struggling with obesity and could provide additional treatment options for individuals looking to address their weight-related health concerns. As the battle against obesity continues, the availability of drugs like Zepbound and Wegovy offers a potential solution for individuals seeking effective weight loss options.