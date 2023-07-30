New Appointments at the Official College of Physicians of Badajoz: Jorge Manuel Romero Requena and Virginia Gajardo Galan Join the Board of Directors

The Official College of Physicians of Badajoz has welcomed new members to its Board of Directors. Jorge Manuel Romero Requena has been appointed as the vocal of Continuing Medical Training and Medical Tutors and Teachers, while Virginia Gajardo Galan will take up the position of deputy secretariat of the collegiate corporation.

Gajardo is a specialist in Psychiatry who graduated from the University of Extremadura and currently practices at the Merida Hospital. She holds master’s degrees in Statistics and Legal and Forensic Psychiatry from the Complutense University of Madrid. Gajardo has also served as the coordinator of the program for attention to initial phases of psychosis in the Health Area of ​​Mérida, as well as the coordinator of the Mérida Mental Health Area from 2018 to 2020. She has previous experience in Parc Sanitari Sant Joan de Déu de Barcelona.

The new vocal, Jorge Romero, specializes in Internal Medicine and holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Seville. He obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Extremadura with an outstanding “cum laude.” Romero has completed a University Master’s Degree in Management of Socio-Health Organizations from the University of Extremadura and another in Cardiovascular Risk from the Autonomous University of Barcelona. He currently serves as the Head of Studies of the Teaching Commission of the Complejo Hospitalario Universitario de Badajoz. Romero has been accredited as an assistant professor doctor by ANECA since 2018 and has been a tutor for Internal Medicine Residents since 2012. He is also an associate professor in Health Sciences, General Pathology, at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Extremadura since 2013.

Throughout his career, Romero has held various positions in the medical field, including Head of the Emergency-Hospitalization Unit and Head of Internal Medicine Section at the Zafra Hospital. He has also served as the medical deputy director of Specialized Care and as an Area Specialist Physician in Internal Medicine at the Llerena-Zafra Hospital Complex. Romero was the number one candidate in the Public Offer of Employment of Extremadura in 2007 for his specialty of Internal Medicine.

The Official College of Physicians of Badajoz is pleased to have these highly qualified professionals join its Board of Directors. Their expertise and experience will contribute to the advancement of medical training and services in the region.

Please note that while this article contains information from health institutions and professionals, it has been edited and prepared by journalists. Readers are advised to consult with a health professional for any specific health-related inquiries.

