“New ASL commissioner accelerates to build the new hospital”

Name: "New local health commissioner accelerates to build the new hospital"

“We wish the new one good luck Extraordinary Commissioner of Asl Rieti, Mauro Maccari, expression of the current municipal and regional administration; hoping that it will help us understand what are the projects in the pipeline for the De Lellis hospital”: thus in a note Nome Officina politica.

“In fact, we learn that, on the PNRR funds destined for us: pending the construction of the new hospital in Rieti – a highly technological and green hospital center of 70 thousand square meters with 440 beds, financed in 2021 with 179 million euros – there is no shortage of interventions on the Camillo dè Lellis hospital. These include extraordinary maintenance and technological modernization (5.59 million euros) and the adaptation and bringing of departments up to standard (996 thousand euros)’. We ask ourselves – continues Nome – and address the question to the new Commissioner, what is the point spend millions of euros to renovate a hospital that will be replaced from a new hospital. Furthermore, if the departments have been brought up to standard up to now, they expected the PNRR to provide? Considering that nobody likes the squandering of public money, least of all the Court of Auditors, if there is an urgent need to bring the old hospital up to standard, it might as well not be done but that the new one be urgently built instead ”.

“Moreover, will it be possible, under this new guidance from the ASL, to no longer have to disentangle information that is difficult to verify, data that first confirms and then denies, contradictory evaluation of services between official communication and the direct experiences of citizens?”.

Nome Officina politica points out that “from our position in the City Council, unanimously represented by Carlo Ubertini, we will continue to objectively evaluate the work of local health policy, so that the critical issues that we, like other associations, have been denouncing for some time are addressed and resolved. we will compete, politically and institutionallyin line with our alternative political position to thecurrent majority in the Municipality and in the Region, to plan the future of public health in the city, in everyone’s interest. While totally unrelated to the new local Health Administration, we will work on issues dear to the citizens, together with the other two formations of our political team, PSI and Rieti in Salute” concludes Nome officina politica.