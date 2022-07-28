Home Health new benefits discovered by a study
new benefits discovered by a study

new benefits discovered by a study

A new study recommends consuming certain foods containing potassium, given the benefits it can bring, especially for keeping the heart young and healthy.

A new study published sull’European Heart Journal once again makes it clear how the power supply may be the key to staying healthy. This time the protagonist is the potassium, contained for example in avocado, bananas and salmon. Potassium is a macro-element, therefore one of the minerals that are present in the body in high quantities.

Il potassiumprincipal mining in the cells of the body it is useful for regular fluids and minerals outside and inside the cells, ally of muscle contraction and also of pressure: in fact it manages to fight against the negative effects of sodium.

And it is precisely on this last point that the new research focuses: like the sodium can control and keep in equilibrium the blood pressure (which often suffers from the amount of salt taken) and especially in patients of female sex.

Potassium is an ally of the heart, especially for women

A new study highlights the importance of potassium in staying healthy

From the study published sull’European Heart Journal proves once again how potassium helps to have levels of blood pressure lower. After comparing the data collected over nearly twenty years, it was noted that potassium intake and blood pressure are associated. Plus the grams of potassium taken per day increase, the more the blood pressure decreases. A benefit that, however, has really influence, from what has been found, only in donne.

In women who follow a diet rich in salt, each gram more per day of potassium Lower by 2,4 mmHg the systolic blood pressure. In men, however, a similar association between potassium and blood pressure was not observed:

High salt consumption is known to be associated with high blood pressure and an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. Health advice has focused on limiting salt intake, but this milestone is difficult to achieve when diets include packaged and processed foods. Potassium helps the body to excrete more sodium in the urine. In our study, dietary potassium was linked to greater health gains in women.

Concluded Liffert Vogt, head of the study conducted dall’Amsterdam University Medical Centers.

