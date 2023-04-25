New biological drug effective against infections. « Medicine in the Library

Researchers of NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Janssen Biotech Inc. have shown in early trials that a bioengineered drug candidate can thwart infection with Staphylococcus aureusa bacterial species largely resistant to antibiotics and a leading cause of death in hospitalized patients.

Experiments have shown that SM1B74an antibacterial biological agent, was superior to a standard antibiotic drug in treating mice infected with S. aureus, including its treatment-resistant form, known as methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA).

Posted online at “Cell Host & Microbe“, the new document describes the first tests on mAbtyrins, a combined molecule based on an engineered version of a human monoclonal antibody (mAb), a protein that attaches to and marks S. aureus for uptake and destruction by immune cells. Attached to the mAb are centyrins, tiny proteins that keep these bacteria from puncturing the human immune cells they hide in. As the invaders multiply, these cells die and burst, eliminating their threat to bacteria.

The NYU Langone team together with the Janssen team published in the 2019 a study where he found that centyrines interfere with the action of powerful toxins used by S. aureus to puncture immune cells.

