British researchers have helped develop a new blood test to detect prostate cancer more accurately than current methods. New research shows that blood testing Prostate Screening EpiSwitch (PSE) is 94% accurate, passing the blood test of theprostate specific antigen (PSA) currently used. The research team says the new test is accurate and rapid for prostate cancer screening.

There is currently no single test for prostate cancer, but the PSA blood tests are among the most widely usedalong with physical exams, MRI scans e biopsy.

However, PSA blood tests can be unreliable. Only about a quarter of people who have a prostate biopsy due to an elevated PSA level are found to have a prostate cancer.

