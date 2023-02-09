New blood test for prostate cancer.
The researchers of theUniversity of East Anglia helped develop a new blood test to detect prostate cancer more accurately than current methods.
New research shows that the Prostate Screening EpiSwitch (PSE) blood test is 94% accurate, beating the currently used prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood test.
The test was developed by Oxford Biodynamics in collaboration with UEA, Imperial College London and Imperial College NHS Trust.
The UEA team evaluated the new PSE test, which combines the traditional PSA test with an EpiSwitch epigenetic test, in a pilot study involving 147 patients (PROSTOGRAM trial). The results published inCancers”.
Prof Pshezhetskiy said: “When tested in the context of screening an at-risk population, the PSE test produces rapid, minimally invasive prostate cancer diagnosis with impressive performance. This suggests a real benefit for both diagnostic and screening purposes.”.
Read the full text of the article:
Circulating chromosome conformation signatures significantly enhance PSA positive predicting value and overall accuracy for prostate cancer detection
Cancers 2023, 15, 821.
the PROSTOGRAM trial
Source: University of East Anglia
