Health

by admin
New blood test for prostate cancer.

Posted by giorgiobertin on February 8, 2023

The researchers of theUniversity of East Anglia helped develop a new blood test to detect prostate cancer more accurately than current methods.

New research shows that the Prostate Screening EpiSwitch (PSE) blood test is 94% accurate, beating the currently used prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood test.
The test was developed by Oxford Biodynamics in collaboration with UEA, Imperial College London and Imperial College NHS Trust.

Credit: Hush Naidoo Jade Photography on Unsplash.

The UEA team evaluated the new PSE test, which combines the traditional PSA test with an EpiSwitch epigenetic test, in a pilot study involving 147 patients (PROSTOGRAM trial). The results published inCancers”.

Prof Pshezhetskiy said: “When tested in the context of screening an at-risk population, the PSE test produces rapid, minimally invasive prostate cancer diagnosis with impressive performance. This suggests a real benefit for both diagnostic and screening purposes.”.

Read the full text of the article:
Circulating chromosome conformation signatures significantly enhance PSA positive predicting value and overall accuracy for prostate cancer detection
Pchejetski , D. ; Hunter , E. ; Dezfouli, M.; Salter , M. ; Powell , R. ; Green, J.; Naithani, T.; Koutsothanasi, C.; Alshaker , H. ; Jaipuria , J. ; Connor , MJ ; Eldred-Evans, D.; Fiorentino, F.; Ahmed, H.; Akoulitchev , A. ; Winkler, M. (1999).
Cancers 2023, 15, 821.

the PROSTOGRAM trial

Source: University of East Anglia

