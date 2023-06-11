New BMW cars 2023-2025, a total breakthrough in design and an opening towards lower prices

The increasingly impressive dimensions of the grids that characterize the new BMW models have received criticism from enthusiasts and even from former employees of the German car company. According to the head of design of the BMW Group, the company’s designers are currently working on models that will be launched in 2025 and 2026 and which will remain in production until 2033.

It means that the most complex challenge they will face is to create vehicles that, even in 10 years, will still look aesthetically pleasing: “We have a pretty clear vision of where we are going, we are not experimenting or launching new products just to see if whether they work or not. It’s a very thoughtful process.” We assess the situation:

This will change the design of BMW cars 2023-2025

Towards lower prices of BMW cars 2023-2025

In un’intervista a Top Gear, Adrian van Hooydonk, head of design at BMW, revealed the use of artificial intelligence for different tasks. “We are conducting experiments with artificial intelligence in various areas, for example in the design of alloy wheels,” said Hooydonk. “You can set a few parameters, such as the number of spokes, weight and rim size, and the computer will start generating ideas for you.”

It is evident that the computer generated ideas they can be valid or discarded, and it is therefore necessary to define parameters within which to operate, without granting too much control to the AI. “You always need a human presence, an artistic director who makes choices. You have to guide the whole process. The computer can’t invent anything, it can at best combine the different parameters to generate ideas and proposals faster than a human being”.

At the moment, Hooydonk suggests, they are not yet at a stage where AI taps into online content or materials to generate innovative ideas. “While it may be fun for many of us,” concludes Hooydonk, “currently every achievement always feels like something we’ve already seen.”

A prime example of this approach can be found in the Bmw iVision Dee, a hyper-technological concept presented at CES 2023. It is a medium-sized sedan with a length similar to the 3 Series (4.71 metres), characterized by an unobtrusive kidney grille capable of “disappearing” thanks to the lighting . The rest of the bodywork also features a minimalist aesthetic, with a few simple lines crossing the vehicle.

According to BMW’s head of design, sustainability doesn’t have to compromise style. Unlike Mercedes, which forces its customers to choose between a conventional S-Class and an EQS with a completely different design, BMW won’t go that route. For the Bavarian brand, the important thing is to offer a choice between different drives, while maintaining a coherent design without major differences.

It is part of a broader strategy to launch new models at a more affordable price. How much more accessible? We are talking about SUVs with a cost positioning between 20,000 and 30,000 euros.