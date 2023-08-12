New Board of Directors of BKK Pfalz has been constituted

BKK Palatinate

Ludwigshafen (ots)

The new Board of Directors of BKK Pfalz was constituted at its meeting on August 8th in Ludwigshafen. The honorary body consists of ten insured persons’ representatives and seven employers’ representatives. The term of office is six years.

As in the last term of office, Roland Brendel, as the insured’s representative, and Dr. Andreas Erb, the employer representative, is the highest decision-making body of the BKK Pfalz.

continuity and change

The re-election of the two Chairmen of the Board of Directors ensures a seamless transition and great stability in the important work of the Board. But a number of new men and women are now on board and can thus contribute new ideas. “The BKK Pfalz is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. We are very much looking forward to the task of continuing the positive development of the fund together with the board of directors,” says Roland Brendel. “We all focus on the high-quality health care of our policyholders, especially with digital offers.” “As self-governing bodies, we will continue to work towards a sustainable stabilization of the finances of statutory health insurance and be a future-oriented and reliable employer in the region,” adds Dr. Andrew Erb.

All members of the Board of Directors who are no longer represented in the new body were also dismissed on this day. Special thanks went to Bernhard Heise, who after many decades on the board no longer stood for election. “Many thanks to Bernhard Heise for his commitment in the interests of the insured and the cooperation, which was always based on great trust and respect,” said Andreas Lenz, Chairman of the Board of Management, also on behalf of the entire BKK Pfalz team.

All information about the new board of directors is also available

The BKK Pfalz is a nationwide statutory health insurance company based in Ludwigshafen and has existed since 1923. The friendly family insurance company is increasingly relying on innovative solutions for its services and is continuously expanding its digital offers for its insured persons. Around 400 employees look after around 167,000 insured persons.

Original content from: BKK Pfalz, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

