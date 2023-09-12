New board of the German interdisciplinary society for out-of-hospital ventilation (DIGAB) eV

Freiburg – At its general meeting on the sidelines of the 29th annual congress of the German interdisciplinary society for out-of-hospital ventilation (DIGAB) eV in Hamburg, there were some changes in the executive board. The new DIGAB President is Christoph Jaschke, who previously served as Past President (current) Dr. med. Martin Bachmann was represented on the board. For the first time, the nursing professional group has a president in the multi-professional specialist society, more than half of whose members come from this field. “I see my role as DIGAB President primarily as supporting people who need out-of-hospital intensive care as well as their relatives and supporting them constructively on their journey within the framework of the implementation of the new legislation. We are entering a new period on the DIGAB board with great enthusiasm for continued good cooperation, together with the speakers of the sections that make up the extended board.”

Since the original president-elect, Dr. med. Hakim A. Bayarassou, who renounced his continued membership on the DIGAB board in order to be able to devote himself exclusively to non-clinical medical care, takes his place as President-elect Dr. med. Martin Groß, head physician for neurological intensive care and early rehabilitation at the Evangelical Hospital Oldenburg. As spokesman for the interdisciplinary DIGAB “Neurology and Neurorehabilitation” section, he was dedicated to improving the care of tracheostomy and ventilated neurological patients. These can suffer from serious, acute illnesses and their subsequent conditions as well as from chronic, progressive diseases, for example neuromuscular diseases. There are interfaces here with paraplegia, which is discussed in a separate section of DIGAB. “I would like to advance the scientific activities that have always been the declared goal of DIGAB eV. “I would also like to advocate for comprehensive, sustainable care structures for people with out-of-hospital ventilation and intensive care,” said the new president-elect.

The former president, Dr. med. Bernd Schucher, is now moving into the office of past president. Treasurer Kay-Wilke Schultz was not up for election this year. Maria-Cristina Hallwachs will continue to play a key role. The representative for people with ventilation and intensive care needs in DIGAB is, alongside Dr. med. Jens Geiseler, Congress President of the DIGAB Congress 2024 in Augsburg. She has already taken part in the regular meetings of the Executive Board in the past and provided many important impulses. Furthermore, Dr. Maria Panzer supports the specialist society as press spokesperson.

“There is a lot of work ahead of us as a professional society to keep up with the paradigm shift in out-of-hospital intensive care and to help ensure that people who need out-of-hospital intensive care continue to receive adequate and interdisciplinary care in the future. “It is also important,” says Jaschke, “to always keep in mind the idea of ​​participation and people’s right to self-determination, without which non-hospital intensive care is unthinkable. It also means keeping up with technical developments in the areas of digitalization and telemedicine.”

Anyone who is interested in working with DIGAB eV is warmly invited to do so. More at www.digab.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

