Reference is made to the procedure for the automatic disbursement of the one-off bonus of 200 euros launched by the Company on 22 December last, to communicate that, today, Sport e Salute SpA made the disbursement in favor of the first 3,846 sports collaborators, for a total of 769,200 euros. The Company will continue to carry out the relative procedures, in order to disburse the contribution to the entire audience of those entitled, in the shortest possible time.

On this occasion, we specify, also in response to requests for clarification received, the following:

as anticipated in the notice of last December 22nd, the procedure for accessing the platform for changing the iban from which to receive the credit only concerns those who need to make this change. All other beneficiaries will receive the sums automatically and without the need to submit a request or submit documents. Therefore, they will not have to access the platform or send any communication; access to the platform is the only way allowed to change the IBAN on which to receive the credit; if there is a need to change the Iban, it is possible to do so by following the procedure indicated in the notice of last December 22nd. The system will not allow access to those who are not included in the group of beneficiaries; the reference standards identify the audience of beneficiaries of the measure including those who have received, for at least one month, the Covid allowances provided by Sport e Salute SpA and who have not received the bonus from INPS for another reason. Furthermore, those who have been the subject of an investigation by the Guardia di Finanza regarding the perception of the Covid allowances are excluded from the audience of beneficiaries. Therefore,