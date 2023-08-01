New Breath Test Detects COVID-19 Virus in Less Than a Minute

Title: University of Washington Scientists Develop Rapid Breath Test for COVID-19 Detection

Scientists from the University of Washington have created a breakthrough breath test that quickly identifies individuals infected with the virus causing COVID-19. This innovative device requires just one or two breaths and provides results in less than a minute.

Unlike traditional testing methods involving nasal swabs and waiting periods, the breath test simplifies the process. The individual blows into a tube, and an electrochemical biosensor within the device detects the presence of the virus. Results are promptly available, eliminating the need for extended waiting times.

The biosensor technology employed in the device was originally designed to detect disease-related proteins from Alzheimer’s. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis adapted the technology to detect amyloid beta and other proteins linked to the disease. This innovative approach now enables the rapid identification of COVID-19 infections.

This project, initiated in August 2020 with a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), utilized 3D printing technology to create the device. After extensive laboratory testing and trials at the University’s Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Unit, the team is currently focused on further refining its effectiveness.

In a recent study, COVID-positive individuals provided breath samples by exhaling into the device two, four, or eight times. The test demonstrated complete accuracy after just two breaths and revealed no false negatives. The breath test also successfully detected various strains of SARS-CoV-2, including the original strain and the omicron variant.

Clinical studies are ongoing, and the researchers plan to expand the use of the device into clinics beyond the Clinical Research Unit. Additionally, Y2X Life Sciences, a New York-based company, holds an exclusive option to license the technology. They have collaborated closely with the research team throughout the project, providing consultation and support during the device’s design phases. This partnership aims to facilitate future commercialization of the breath test.

As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, this rapid breath test offers a game-changing solution for quick and efficient detection. Its potential to revolutionize testing procedures and streamline the identification of infected individuals makes it a promising tool in the fight against the virus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

