New BZgA study results continue to show a generally positive attitude towards vaccinations / for the first time in East Germany fewer supporters of vaccinations

Cologne – More and more people in Germany have a positive attitude towards vaccinations. This trend has also continued during the corona pandemic. This is shown by the new results of the representative survey by the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) “Attitudes, knowledge and behavior of adults and parents towards vaccinations” from 2022. The BZgA presented the new study data in the run-up to the European Vaccination Week 2023, which year from April 23rd to 29th. According to this, 83 percent of the population nationwide are currently more in favor of or in favor of vaccinations. Ten years ago, 61 percent of the population said so. Three percent of those surveyed state that they have a rather negative or negative attitude towards vaccinations.

Prof. Dr. Martin Dietrich, Acting Director of the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), emphasizes: “The new study data show a generally high level of vaccination acceptance and willingness in Germany. The long-term trend of general vaccination approval has continued throughout the Corona pandemic. As a result, this can also be attributed to health communication on the subject of vaccination. It remains an important focus of the prevention work of the Federal Center for Health Education to provide support with reliable answers to questions relating to vaccination and to provide information with reliable knowledge.”

The BZgA study results also show that when looking at the proportion of respondents who are in favor of vaccinations, it shows that this has not changed statistically significantly in 2022 at 56 percent compared to 59 percent in 2021. Among respondents who have full confidence in the safety of vaccinations, there is an overall positive trend, from 56 percent in 2016 to 65 percent in 2022.

For the first time in East Germany fewer supporters of vaccinations

In the survey years 2012 to 2020, respondents in eastern Germany were more likely to be in favor of vaccinations than respondents in western Germany. In the 2021 survey, this proportion was roughly the same in eastern and western Germany at 59 percent. In the 2022 representative survey, for the first time more respondents in western Germany (57 percent) than in eastern Germany (51 percent) indicated a favorable attitude towards vaccinations.

Attitude of the population towards the corona vaccination

The BZgA data also shows a downward trend in the assessment of the importance of the corona vaccination: In 2022, 83 percent of those surveyed rated the corona vaccination as particularly important or important for themselves. A year earlier, in 2021, this was still stated by 87 percent. 16 percent do not consider vaccination as important for themselves in 2022. 12 percent saw it that way in 2021. Against the background of better availability of vaccines and the increasing proportion of the population who have already been vaccinated or recovered, serious illnesses have become less frequent.

For the representative survey of the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) “Attitudes, knowledge and behavior of adults and parents towards vaccinations”, 5,000 citizens aged 16 to 85 years were interviewed between July and August 2022. The BZgA has been collecting data on infection protection regularly nationwide since 2012.

A detailed information sheet with selected study results is available for download online at:

www.bzga.de/presse/daten-und-fakten/infektionsschutz/

The BZgA provides further information on vaccinations and current vaccination recommendations www.impfen-info.de. The BZgA provides information on infection protection topics www.infektionsschutz.de.