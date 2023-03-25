EDEKA ZENTRALE Foundation & Co. KG

Hamburg (ots)

EDEKA’s current Easter campaign creates visibility for Alzheimer’s

New online film is in cooperation with the Alzheimer Research Initiative e. V. (AFI) emerged

Nationwide sale of unusual “Christmas bunnies” in the EDEKA stores

For every “Christmas Bunny” sold, EDEKA donates one euro to the AFI

With the current Easter campaign, EDEKA draws attention to a social issue that is affecting more and more people: Alzheimer’s disease. With more than 1.2 million sufferers and a steadily increasing number of new cases, Alzheimer’s is a widespread diagnosis. In cooperation with the Alzheimer Research Initiative e. V., EDEKA puts the disease at the center of the current Easter campaign. With an emotional film that will start on the digital communication channels from March 24th, EDEKA gives an impression of how dementia affects everyday life and shows that affected relatives are not alone in their situation. Parallel to the campaign, extraordinary EDEKA Christmas bunnies are being sold in the stores, with EDEKA donating one euro from the proceeds to the Alzheimer Research Initiative eV.

Together with the Alzheimer Research Initiative eV, which has been working since its foundation in 1995 with its independent research funding to ensure that Alzheimer’s can be cured, EDEKA creates visibility for this important topic. “Alzheimer’s is a disease that can affect any of us. It is therefore important for us to make a contribution to making this topic more visible,” says Markus Mosa, CEO of the EDEKA Central Foundation & Co. KG. Together with the Alzheimer Research Initiative e. V., EDEKA wants to use the new Easter campaign to raise awareness of this disease and its consequences. In particular, how to recognize the first signs early and what options there are to mitigate their progression. “Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia and will affect us all in one way or another in the future. That’s why we should all campaign for a cure for the disease,” says the managing director of the Alzheimer Research Initiative e. V. Oda Sanel. “We are pleased about the generous support of the EDEKA team. With the donations we would like to support important research projects at German universities that will help us all to defeat Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, our educational brochures can remain free of charge.”

A spot that touches and draws attention

The emotional short film, which will be available from March 24th on all EDEKA social media channels as well as on YouTube is published shows an old lady who prepares her family’s holiday visit with a lot of effort and love. The touching spot shows that people with dementia may find it difficult to tell apart supposed fixed points such as public holidays or seasons. The message of the film underlines EDEKA’s special commitment to socially relevant issues. During the campaign period from March 24th, unique “Christmas bunnies” will be sold in the EDEKA stores – a chocolate bunny with a Santa Claus hat, bringing the message of the spot to the stores. For every Christmas bunny sold, EDEKA donates one euro to the Alzheimer Research Initiative eV, which, in addition to independent research funding, also supports those affected and interested parties with comprehensive information about the disease and individual advice.

About the EDEKA network

The profile of the medium-sized and cooperative EDEKA association is based on the successful interaction of three stages: nationwide, around 3,500 independent retailers give EDEKA a face. At the retail level, they take on the role of local suppliers who stand for food quality and enjoyment. They are supported by seven regional wholesalers who deliver fresh goods to the EDEKA stores every day and are also at their side from sales to expansion issues. The EDEKA strategy is coordinated at the EDEKA headquarters in Hamburg. It controls the national goods business as well as the successful “We love food” campaign and gives a variety of impetus for the realization of cross-association goals. With its subsidiary, Netto Marken-Discount, it is also setting successful trends in the discount business. Specialist trade formats such as BUDNI or NATURKIND, cooperation with online-based delivery services such as Picnic and bulk consumer business with EDEKA Foodservice round off the wide range of services offered by the group of companies. In 2021, EDEKA achieved sales of EUR 62.7 billion with over 11,100 stores and around 405,000 employees. With around 19,900 trainees, EDEKA is one of the leading trainers in Germany.

About the Alzheimer Research Initiative e. V

The Alzheimer Research Initiative eV (AFI) is a non-profit association that bears the donation certificate of the German Donations Council eV. Since 1995, the AFI has been supporting research projects by dedicated Alzheimer’s researchers with donations and providing free information material to the public. To date, the AFI has supported 360 research activities with over 14.5 million euros and distributed over 900,000 guides and brochures. Those interested and affected can refer to www.alzheimer-forschung.de provide well-founded information about Alzheimer’s disease and request educational material. Information on the work of the association and all donation options can also be found on the website. The AFI ambassador is the journalist and sports presenter Okka Gundel.

