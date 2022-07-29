GROSSETO – The second case of monkeypox is reported in the Province of Grosseto. The patient is not hospitalized because, given the mild form of the disease, he is following, at his home, the instructions that have been provided by the Prevention Department of the South East Tuscany Local Health Authority to be implemented until complete recovery.

In recent days, the WHO declared a global health emergency for monkeypox. In Italy to date there are 426 cases of which 12 in Tuscany.

“The situation is not worrying even if the attention is high – explains the doctor Cesira Nencioni, director of the Infectious Diseases department of the Misericordia hospital in Grosseto -, this is because it is a disease that generally has a benign evolution and that is transmitted only with very close contacts between people such as sexual relations, in the family or large gatherings. Transmission occurs, in fact, with body fluids through the vesicles but also by area if the contacts are very close. The symptoms are skin rashes and in some cases fever, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches and headaches ”.

“The advice, if you have any doubts – concludes Nencioni – is to contact your doctor immediately, especially for those who have been in countries where outbreaks have been found, and report any symptoms”.