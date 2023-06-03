New cases in France, according to Bassetti it is already in Italy

In this article, we will explore the characteristics of enterovirus E-11, a virus that has recently attracted public attention due to its devastating impact on newborn health. Following the alarm raised by the World Health Organization (WHO) about a “killer” enterovirus affecting newborns in France, it is essential to understand the risks associated with this viral infection and the preventive measures to be taken to protect health of infants and children.

Figure 1 -Prof. Matteo Bassetti director of infectious diseases San Martino hospital in Genoa

What is Enterovirus E-11?

Enterovirus E-11 is one of the variants of enteroviruses, belonging to the Picornavirus family, which can cause serious infections in the gastrointestinal tract of newborns. This virus is known for its clinical picture characterized by rapidly deteriorating and severe gastroenteritis, which can lead to multiorgan failure including liver involvement. It is essential to closely monitor the presence of this virus and take the necessary preventive measures to protect the health of newborns.

The WHO report

According to recent reports from the WHO, France has experienced a significant increase in cases of enterovirus E-11 infection. From July 2022 to April 2023, 9 cases were reported in 4 hospitals spread across 3 French regions. Unfortunately, as of May 5, 7 newborns have died tragically, while 2 other newborns are still hospitalized. This increase in the incidence and severity of the infection has caused great concern as the condition of affected infants deteriorates extremely rapidly, increasing the associated mortality rate.

What risks does Italy run?

According to the comment of Dr. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the San Martino Hospital in Genoa, some cases of enterovirus E-11 have already occurred in Italy or could occur in the near future. Therefore, it is crucial that medical laboratories are ready to identify and analyze the virus in children’s feces for timely and effective diagnosis. The geographical proximity between Italy and France increases the risk of spreading the virus, making it even more important to take adequate preventive measures.

Signs and symptoms

Infants and children infected with enterovirus E-11 may have a variety of symptoms that require prompt medical attention and attention. Among the most common symptoms are severe episodes of gastroenteritis, with persistent diarrhea and vomiting, accompanied by a rapid deterioration of general conditions. The infection can progress to multi-organ failure, including liver failure, and can lead to serious or even fatal consequences. Therefore, it is crucial to pay attention to these signs and symptoms and to seek medical help immediately if you suspect an infection.

What preventive measures to take?

To protect infants and children from enterovirus E-11, it is important to take effective preventative measures. Here are some recommendations to follow:

Hand hygiene: Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after changing diapers or coming into contact with children’s feces. Vaccinations: Make sure that infants and children have received all recommended vaccinations, as they can help protect against some viral infections. Avoid contact with sick people: Avoid close contact with people with symptoms of infection, such as fever, diarrhea or vomiting. Cleaning and disinfection: Keep objects and surfaces that may come into contact with children’s feces clean and disinfected.

Conclusion

Enterovirus E-11 poses a significant threat to newborn health, as evidenced by the WHO alert. It is imperative that parents, healthcare professionals and medical laboratories are aware of the risks associated with this viral infection and take appropriate preventive measures to protect the health of infants and children. Staying informed, following hygiene guidelines, and monitoring symptoms closely are the keys to effectively preventing and managing enterovirus E-11.

