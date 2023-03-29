news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NEW DELHI, MARCH 29 – India is recording an exponential growth of new cases of Covid-19, but the XBB.1.16 variant, called Arturo in Italy, is responsible for only 610 cases, out of the 1,805 new positives identified yesterday in the country. This is what emerges from data from Insacog, the center for sequencing and monitoring viruses created by the Indian government in 2020.



The top Indian experts, such as Randeep Guleria, former director of the Aiims institute, despite the sudden peak of new positives, which have grown tenfold in the last 25 days, repeat that there is no reason to panic because the virus is circulating in the country it is not causing serious disturbances, nor deaths. (HANDLE).

