Home » New Cases of Dengue Virus Infection Identified in Lombardy
Health

New Cases of Dengue Virus Infection Identified in Lombardy

by admin
New Cases of Dengue Virus Infection Identified in Lombardy

New Cases of Dengue Virus Infection Detected in Castiglione d’Adda

Castiglione d’Adda, Lombardy – Two new cases of Dengue virus infection, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes (tiger mosquito), have been identified in Castiglione d’Adda. One of the cases involves a young girl who is currently hospitalized in non-serious conditions at the Lodi hospital, while the other case involves a sixty-year-old who has already recovered and returned to work. Both individuals reside in close proximity to the first person infected with the virus, according to a report from the Lombardy Region.

These cases of infection are not linked to travel to countries where the disease is endemic, making them significant in understanding the local transmission of the Dengue virus. Considering the incubation time of the disease, it is assumed that these cases had a contemporary origin or arose prior to the disinfestation interventions. The authorities acknowledge the possibility of finding further cases, but assert that the efficacy of the ongoing disinfestation intervention is not in question.

So far, 18 cases of Dengue virus infection have been reported in Lombardy, all of which were linked to trips abroad to countries where the disease is endemic, except for the cases in Castiglione d’Adda. In addition to Dengue, the region has witnessed 51 confirmed cases of West Nile virus infections.

The councilor for Welfare, Guido Bertolaso, has emphasized the need to adopt preventive measures for diseases carried by tiger mosquitoes, considering their widespread presence in the country. He urged the public to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, including the use of repellents even during the day since tiger mosquitoes are not solely active at night.

See also  Qonto and Yolo expand their partnership with a cybersecurity policy for SMEs

In response to the outbreak, the Departments of Hygiene and Health Prevention (Dips) of Ats Metropolitan City of Milan and Ats Valpadana have provided guidance to the Municipalities for their disinfestation activities. These actions are currently underway and will be extended in line with the National plan for prevention, surveillance, and response to arbovirus diseases.

You may also like

Individualism, why not? By Pier Aldo Rovatti –...

The Impact of Money Problems on Health: How...

Alzheimer’s, studying a language reduces the risk by...

The Importance of Leg Muscles: Strength, Stability, and...

Because the arm where the Covid vaccine is...

Where to communicate cancer prevention? On bras and...

Hyperhidrosis: Causes, Effects, and Strategies for Management

«Not related to travel to endemic areas for...

AUSL Modena – Gender equality and the fight...

The Warning Sign Behind Your Ankle: A Symptom...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy