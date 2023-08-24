New Cases of Dengue Virus Infection Identified in Lombardy

New Cases of Dengue Virus Infection Detected in Castiglione d’Adda

Castiglione d’Adda, Lombardy – Two new cases of Dengue virus infection, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes (tiger mosquito), have been identified in Castiglione d’Adda. One of the cases involves a young girl who is currently hospitalized in non-serious conditions at the Lodi hospital, while the other case involves a sixty-year-old who has already recovered and returned to work. Both individuals reside in close proximity to the first person infected with the virus, according to a report from the Lombardy Region.

These cases of infection are not linked to travel to countries where the disease is endemic, making them significant in understanding the local transmission of the Dengue virus. Considering the incubation time of the disease, it is assumed that these cases had a contemporary origin or arose prior to the disinfestation interventions. The authorities acknowledge the possibility of finding further cases, but assert that the efficacy of the ongoing disinfestation intervention is not in question.

So far, 18 cases of Dengue virus infection have been reported in Lombardy, all of which were linked to trips abroad to countries where the disease is endemic, except for the cases in Castiglione d’Adda. In addition to Dengue, the region has witnessed 51 confirmed cases of West Nile virus infections.

The councilor for Welfare, Guido Bertolaso, has emphasized the need to adopt preventive measures for diseases carried by tiger mosquitoes, considering their widespread presence in the country. He urged the public to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, including the use of repellents even during the day since tiger mosquitoes are not solely active at night.

In response to the outbreak, the Departments of Hygiene and Health Prevention (Dips) of Ats Metropolitan City of Milan and Ats Valpadana have provided guidance to the Municipalities for their disinfestation activities. These actions are currently underway and will be extended in line with the National plan for prevention, surveillance, and response to arbovirus diseases.

