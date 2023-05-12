New chance on “pill” for men

They may have identified a target for future male oral contraceptives: the Arrdc5 gene, which is found exclusively in testicular tissues of mammalian species and humans and plays a crucial role in sperm formation. Defects lead to infertility in men.Pullman (Washington). Jon Oatley and his team from Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, recently published their research results in the journal Nature Communications. “We found that the gene is only expressed in the testicular tissue, nowhere else in the body, and it is expressed by various mammalian species such as mice, pigs, cattle and humans,” the study leader reported, according to the German “Ärzteblatt”.

Drug-based contraceptive options for men have been researched for a long time. The biggest problem is reliability. In contrast to the prevention of ovulation by hormonal contraceptives in women, it is extremely difficult to completely suppress sperm production in men. According to the hopes of the US scientists, the identification of the Arrdc5 gene could make exactly that possible.

Animal experiments successful

Oatley is quoted as saying in the German medical journal: “If this gene is inactivated or inhibited in male animals, they produce sperm that are not able to fertilize an egg cell – and the fertilization of the egg cell is one of the main targets in development of male contraceptives.”

That this principle could work is also shown by the fact that men who lack the gene are infertile. This is the so-called oligoasthenoteratozoospermia (OAT syndrome). It is the most common cause of male infertility due to low sperm count with poor motility and defects that make fertilization of an egg cell impossible.

Animal experiments by US scientists confirmed the mechanism. Male mice without a functioning Arrdc5 gene produced 28 percent fewer sperm cells, with severely reduced mobility and 98 percent abnormal appearance. An advantage of inhibiting Arrdc5 as a contraceptive measure would also be that it would not involve any intervention in the hormonal balance.

