New Chery Tiggo TJ-1 2023, the SUV that challenges the €13,000 Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender

Pictures of the new SUV Chery Tiggo TJ-1 are making the rounds of the web in view of its debut expected at the Shanghai Motor Show this April. Currently, the vehicle is intended for the Chinese market only and is positioned in competition with prestige cars such as Jeep Wrangler e Land Rover Defender, as well as with the BAIC BJ40 vehicle, i.e. the Chinese and original version of DR Automobili’s ICKX K2. But the landing in Europe, including Italy, cannot be ruled out, and indeed, the rumors are intensifying.

Thanks to partnership tra Chery e Dr, the new vehicle could in fact enrich the range of the recently established off-road brand. In practice, the Chinese company does not rule out the possibility of a future presence on the European market, considering its expansion intentions for 2024. Let’s see in detail:

How Chery Tiggo TJ-1 2023 challenges Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender

A new brand entirely dedicated to the world of SUVs is coming

The name Tiggo represents the SUV range of the Chinese brand Chery, however the new Chery Tiggo TJ-1 aims to relaunch the company image. Founded in 1997, Chery Automobile is headquartered in Wuhu and in just 20 years it has achieved remarkable growth to become one of China‘s leading automobile companies, similar to Geely.

In the past, Chery has come under fire for the lack of stylistic originality of its cars, but this is changing. With the launch of the Chery Omoda 5 electric SUV, aimed at a young audience and marketed in China at 13,000 euros (at the exchange rate), Chery has shown greater attention to design and personality, creating a modern and urban look. With the new Chery Tiggo TJ-1, the company continues in this direction, trying to create a more spartan but still refined aesthetic.

Chery Tiggo TJ-1 2023 features a square body and, like any self-respecting off-roader, large black bumpers in reinforced plastic with tow hooks, square wheel arches and dedicated tires. The roof has a floating effect and the C-pillar is wide, which includes a body-coloured panel. The name Tiggo is written in black according to modern tastes, while the Chery logo is in spaced characters. The retractable door handles and rear spoiler, together with the fake air vents, are other typical elements of Chinese design.

Inside, the 2023 Chery Tiggo TJ-1 features a steering wheel with physical buttons, a rectangular instrument cluster, a 14.8-inch infotainment screen and a head-up display. The Tiggo TJ-1 is expected to be launched in July and deliveries to the Chinese market are expected to start a few weeks after launch.

In terms of engines, Chery plans to launch two options: a 1.6 petrol engine with a seven-speed automatic transmission and a plug-in hybrid version equipped with four-wheel drive. The latter model should be able to offer a range of over 100 kilometers in electric mode alone, while combining both electric and thermal drive, it should be able to offer a range of 1,200 kilometers.

Chery Tiggo TJ-1 2023 should be equipped with the four-wheel drive and it seems that the handles are retractable. The sale price of the Chinese car should be around 100,000 RMB (about 13,500 euros).

Chery Automobile has decided to expand its presence in Europe, including Italy, through the launch of a new brand specializing in premium electric SUVs and off-road vehicles, called Jack. This new brand will complement the Omoda brand, which will debut by the end of 2023 with the Omoda 5 zero-emission sports SUV. Chery Automobile’s goal is to expand its range of vehicles and to offer the various markets numerous families of cars with different settings.

Jaecoo will focus on values ​​such as the high-quality equipment, versatility of use and excellent off-road mobility. The first model of the new brand will be the Jaecoo 7, an elegant and modern-looking SUV, which will be presented on April 20, 2023 at the Shanghai Motor Show, scheduled from 18 to 27 of the month.