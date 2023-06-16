New Chevrolet Equinox EV 2023, the SUV for the great relaunch of General Motors in Italy from 25 thousand euros

General Motors returns to Europe, focusing its offer on high-tech electric vehicle models. The company is starting with the introduction of high-end luxury vehicles such as the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV. At a later stage, it also plans to launch more affordable vehicles on the market.

One of these is the Chevrolet Equinox EV, which is expected in the United States in 2024 and will then be introduced in European markets. While the automaker hasn’t yet provided much official information regarding the time to market, a few images have been published online showing the compact electric SUV rolling off the production line at the General Motors factory located in Mexico. Let’s see then:

GM’s relaunch SUV is the 2023 Chevrolet Equinox EV

Chevrolet Equinox EV 2023, many convincing aspects

Chevrolet Equinox EV is a long heralded electric suv. According to the intentions of General Motors, this vehicle will be accessible to the masses. According to the automaker, the base price should start at around 25,000 euros at the exchange rate. This cost is extremely attractive, although it is not guaranteed that GM will be able to maintain this figure immediately.

CEO Mary Barra said it might take until the end of the decade to see electric cars priced at $30,000 on the market. It cannot be excluded that the initial price is higher. At the moment, GM is planning the launch and is also carefully evaluating the selling prices.

I basic models are pretty basic and they don’t even include power-adjustable front seats. Upgrading to the 2LT, 3LT and RS trim levels, you get numerous additional features, such as heated seats, power seats, sunroof, dual-zone climate control and more. By choosing the 2RS and 3RS models, the bold interior theme Adrenaline Red can be ordered.

Each Equinox EV features an 11.0-inch digital display with a secondary touchscreen for infotainment functions. On the 1LT model, the display is 11.0 inches, but an even larger 17.0-inch screen is available as an option on the 2LT and 2RS models, while it is included as standard on the 3LT and 3RS models.

Chevrolet has not yet disclosed the full list of standard and optional features, but we expect that Apple CarPlay e Android Auto are included as standard across the range, while higher-end models will have an integrated navigation system and an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot.

With a starting price of around 25,000 euros at the exchange rate, Chevrolet’s Equinox EV is positioned in the segment of compact SUVs, making it the most affordable EV in its class. This vehicle complements Chevrolet’s electric lineup that covers key market segments, including full-size models (Silverado EV), midsize SUVs (Blazer EV) and compact SUVs (Bolt EV and Bolt EUV).

The new Equinox EV retains the distinctive attributes of style, space, safety and value which contributed to the success of the gasoline-powered Equinox model, the second best-selling vehicle in the Chevrolet lineup after the Silverado. It will be available from autumn 2023 in the LT and RS trim levels, the latter featuring a sportier footprint, and will offer the choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and AWD.

At the moment, Chevrolet has not provided any official details on the engine specifications – the base front-wheel drive variant is expected to deliver around 210PS, while the dual-motor eAWD variant will reach 290PS – but has an early overview of the different ranges. The values ​​vary from a minimum of 400 km for the basic versions up to 480 km for the level 2 and 3 versions.