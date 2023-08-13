New Citroen Ami 2023, new version of the city car boosted after the first sales record

Citroen Ami is a fully electric quadricycle introduced on the Italian market by the French car manufacturer in 2021. Thanks to its classification as a quadricycle, it can be driven by people aged 14 or over with an AM licence.

The car is equipped with an electric motor which allows it to reach a maximum speed of 45 km/h. Its battery offers a driving range of up to 75km on one charge. To recharge the battery, a traditional domestic socket is enough, taking about 4 hours to get a full charge.

This electric vehicle is a sustainable and suitable solution for urban travel, contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and improving the efficiency of transport in metropolitan areas. Thanks to its practicality, compactness and ease of driving, the Citroen Ami has achieved sales success in recent years.

This is how the new Citroen Ami 2023 is renewed

Citroen is planning to market one enhanced version of Ami 2023 which will reach a maximum speed of 80 km/h. This evolution will make it even more interesting for a wider audience thanks to its greater versatility and ability to cover stretches of road at a higher speed.

In addition to the enhanced version, Citroen also presented AMI[for]All, a modified variant designed to allow disabled drivers to travel independently. This version includes several modifications to facilitate accessibility and driving, such as a driver’s door with a 90-degree movement and a steering device with a lever to accelerate and brake, as well as a ball inserted on the steering wheel to assist steering.

At the moment, AMI[for]All is still a prototype, but sales are expected to begin in France, with first orders for the Italian market available from December 2023 and first deliveries expected in June 2024.

Ami is confirmed as one of more interesting quadricycles for driving in urban areas, thanks to its compact dimensions of 2.4 meters in length and a small steering angle of 7.4 metres. It can accommodate two people and can be purchased through a completely online process, with the convenience of delivery directly to your home.

In 2022, Ami conquered a 55% market share among electric quadricycles, while also considering those with internal combustion engines it was 29%. In the first 6 months of 2023, Ami’s total market share dropped to 30%, with the sales figure representing 52% for electric quadricycles alone, with a volume of over 2,000 models sold.

Among the most recent versions presented, there is the My Ami Buggy, designed for seaside resorts. This variant features modifications that include the removal of the doors, replaced by a tubular structure on which plastic covers are applied to simulate the windows. Also equipped with a sunroof and changes to the wheel arches and rims.

The range of Ami it is made up of 6 standard versions, with prices ranging between around 6,000 and 7,000 euros, as well as 2 special versions.

