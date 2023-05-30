New Citroen C3 2023, 2 versions for the awaited city car, the first to launch the new Concept Oil

The next generation of the Citroen C3 is preparing for its debut in Italy this year. We are talking about the fourth iteration of this popular small B-segment car, which enjoys great popularity both in Italy and abroad, and is offered in both the hatchback variant and the crossover version called the C3 Aircross.

At the moment, the French manufacturer has released little official information on the C3 202, but one of the most interesting innovations of the new C3 will be the adoption of the CMP platform (Common Modular Platform), which has been successfully used on other models of the Stellantis Group. such as the Citroen C4, the DS3 Crossback and the Peugeot 208. Let’s take stock:

How the Citroen C3 2023 is renewed

Not just a version of Citroen C3 2023

The definitive characteristics in terms of style and dimensions of the Citroen C3 2023 they will be announced, but we can already make some hypotheses. According to the latest rumors, the model is inspired by the Citroen Oli concept, presented last September. This concept, which also introduced the new Citroen badge, is characterized by a minimalist design and for having been developed for zero-emission mobility.

The new C3 it could be declined in both a city car and a crossover version. In fact, car manufacturers are gradually abandoning city cars in favor of small crossovers. If so, the South American version could give us some indication of the style of the new model. While no information has been released on the range of engines, we can get an idea by looking at the new C3 recently launched in Latin America.

This version of the C3 offers various powertrain options, including the 75 HP 1.0 FireFly Flex engine, the 82 HP 1.2 PureTech and the more powerful 115 HP 1.6 VTI petrol engine, also available in a 120 HP Flex variant. The possibility of offering a fully electric version is certainly being considered, as well as some hybrid units with both electric and thermal motors.

The new Citroen C3 it will be available in hatchback and city car versions, or exclusively in the crossover configuration. The main trim levels planned will be Live, Feel e Shine, with the addition of various packages and customizable options. Both manual and 8-speed automatic transmission versions will be offered. The interiors can be customized with a vast range of color combinations, with upholstery available in fabric or leather.

In reference to the Citroen Oli, it is an innovative city car characterized by lines and proportions that deviate from traditional design canons, positioning itself halfway between a crossover and an ultra-compact pick-up.

L’main goal of Oli is to offer an urban electric mobility solution that stands out for its energy efficiency and the use of sustainable materials. Citroen aims to provide an alternative to bulky, expensive and heavy electric cars, proposing a completely different solution based on simplification and efficiency.

The car, suitable for use in the city, for trips out of town or as a family car, features a weight of 1,000 kg and a range of 400 kilometres, with a maximum speed limited to 110 kilometers per hour and a consumption of 10 kWh per 100 kilometres. Traction is provided by an electric unit fed by a 40 kWh battery, while the hybrid steel and aluminum wheels are equipped with Goodyear Eagle GO concept tyres.

Citroen Oli demonstrates how it is possible to maximize the life cycle of a product right from the conception stage, thanks to the use of lightweight and recycled materials and sustainable production processes. The optimization of resources and environmental sustainability were at the heart of the project, which led to the creation of a highly efficient and ecological city car.